Widow pleads for reconciliation as court orders mediation over ex-CID boss Bakiza’s estate

Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court has appointed retired Supreme Court Justice Paul Mugamba to mediate a bitter family dispute over the estate of the late former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), John Chris Bakiza.

The decision was made by Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi, who emphasized that “the matter should be resolved with dignity.”

“Let’s refer the matter to Justice Mugamba. The person involved was a very prominent person and we do not need to embarrass him here,” Chief Magistrate Kayizzi said while delivering his directive.

“I appreciate she is a former spouse and has some children and will remain siblings forever. I appoint the judge as a mediator. This matter can easily be settled,” he added, setting December 8, 2025, as the date to receive a mediation report.

The mediation order followed a request from the widow, Robinah Mbabazi, 51, who asked the court to allow her to reconcile with her step-children over allegations that she unlawfully managed and disposed of the late Bakiza’s property.

Mbabazi is charged with intermeddling with the property of the deceased, contrary to Section 57 of the Succession (Amendment) Act, 2022.

Prosecution, led by State Attorney Grace Amy, alleges that during November 2023, while at Kampala, Mbabazi without authorization from the Administrator General—interfered with the property of the late Bakiza.

The property in question includes three vehicles (Reg. Nos. UAY 995Q, UBE 548G, UBF 267K), a Stanbic Bank account No 9030005916363 (Metro Branch), and land in Mityana District.

Prosecution contends that Mbabazi transferred the vehicles into her name, accessed the deceased’s bank funds, and denied Bakiza’s children access to the estate in defiance of a court caveat placed on the property pending resolution of a family dispute before the High Court’s Family Division.

Deceased: Former Director of Criminal Investigations Directorate Chris Bakiza. PHOTO/FILE/COURTESY

According to the court documents Bakiza died in 2023 and was buried at his ancestral home in Butanda Sub-County, Kabale District.

At the vigil, Rev Joseph Tumuhimbize reportedly told mourners that Bakiza had left a will in his custody.

After the burial, Rev Tumuhimbize read the will, but the deceased’s sister, Alice Bongyeirwe, produced another will.

Later, a third will allegedly surfaced in Kampala, sparking disagreement among the children over which document represented their father’s true intentions.

The eldest daughter, Bella Asiimwe, subsequently filed a complaint with the Family Division of the High Court contesting the validity of the wills.

The disputed documents appeared to favor Mbabazi, who lived with Bakiza at the time of his death and bore him two of his children.

Asiimwe and her siblings accuse Mbabazi of disregarding a court directive restraining any dealings in the estate until the matter of the wills is resolved.

They allege that Mbabazi barred them from using the family farm in Mityana, transferred vehicles into her own name, and withdrew funds from Bakiza’s Stanbic Bank account.

Investigations revealed that shortly after Bakiza’s death on November 5, 2023, withdrawals were made from his account using his ATM card. The card was allegedly in Mbabazi’s possession at the time.

When summoned by investigators, Mbabazi reportedly admitted to transferring the vehicles but claimed she did so on Bakiza’s instructions before he died. She denied knowledge of who withdrew the bank funds.

Upon arraignment, Mbabazi pleaded guilty to the charge of intermeddling with the deceased’s property.

However, before proceeding with the hearing of the case, Chief Magistrate Kayizzi considered her request for reconciliation and directed the matter to mediation under Justice Mugamba.

What next?

The mediation is expected to bring together Mbabazi and Bakiza’s children to explore a peaceful settlement concerning the late CID chief’s estate, which remains under legal contention in court’s Family Division.

The court will reconvene on December 8, 2025, to receive the mediation report and determine the next course of action based on Justice Mugamba’s findings.

If the parties reach a mutual understanding, the criminal proceedings may be withdrawn in favor of a consent settlement, as provided under the rules of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR).