Widow returns to matrimonial home 16 years after being chased by in-laws  

It was a moment of joy and happiness as Robinah Nabulime Kagodo returned to her matrimonial home at Nangwa Village, Mukono District nearly 16 years after being chased away by in-laws.

Ms Nabulime’s return to her home followed her petition to the Office of the President which intervened and brought the warring parties to a roundtable and agreed to bury their hatchets and move as one family.

"I thank God that I am now at my matrimonial home and I am happy I can now access my husband's grave," a visibly elated Ms Nabulime said on September 19.

Nabulime’s husband, Mr Paul Kagodo Kalule died in 2006 and was a good friend to President Yoweri Museveni. But one year after his demise, misunderstandings cropped up in the family and the widow and her children were forcefully evicted from the matrimonial home by the in-laws .

Mr Kalule was a brother to Mukono Anglican Bishop Enos Kityo Kagodo.

According to Ms Phiona Barungi, the Senior Presidential Assistant Special Duties, they received a petition from the administrators of the deceased’s estate led by Ms Nabulime requesting President Museveni to intervene in the family dispute.

"The widow petitioned the President’s Office complaining that she had been chased away from her late husband’s house, and denied access to it. This is a matrimonial home not an ancestral home as the in-laws were alleging," Ms Barungi said.

“I am here to ensure that the matter is amicably resolved and the late Kalule’s widow returns to her matrimonial home.” She added that;

"I have established that there are people who are not direct beneficiaries of this estate and these are the same people trying to push for what is not theirs.”

Ms Barungi said the Office of the President is going to repair the family house so that the widow can settle back in it peacefully.

“At an appropriate time, the President will also come here and lay a wreath on his friend’s grave,” she said.

Despite the disputed family house sitting on part of the 15 acres which also houses the burial ground, Kalule’s family members claim that they have over the years not been allowed to access it and freely bury their dead.

Mr Moses Kasujja Kalule, Uganda's ambassador to Malaysia and one of the seventeen sons to the late Kalule, said they need only one acre of land which the deceased inherited from their grandfather Salongo Enos Kagodo Muwanga. It is this one acre piece of land on which the family house sits.

"We are happy that our mother re-possessed her home. She didn't give birth but we thank her for taking care of us,” he said.

He appealed to all family members to bury their hatchets and re-unite to strengthen their blood relationship as it was before their father died .

“The land title for the entire estate is currently in the name of the Bishop Enos Kityo Kagodo and Edward Ssekakande and we pray that both accept the decision which has been taken,” he added.

Mr Solomon Kalule Kagodo, the heir refuted reports that the widow and some family members were denied access to the family home.

“What I know is that these issues were resolved a long time ago and there is currently no bad blood amongst us,” he said.

Bishop Kagodo was conspicuously absent at the reconciliation meeting even though he was invited to attend, according to Ms Barungi .

When telephoned on Wednesday Bishop Kagodo declined to comment on the matter.