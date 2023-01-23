Widows, in-laws locked in fight over Dokolo School of Nursing

A family in Lira City has accused their daughter in-law together with her father of forcefully grabbing their son’s investments and assets, including Dokolo School of Nursing and Midwifery.

Dokolo School of Nursing and Midwifery was started in Dokolo Town Council, Dokolo District in Northern Uganda in 2014, specialized in training of nurses and midwives.

This tertiary institution of learning located on Lira-Soroti highway was established by the late Morris Okwir, son to John Howard Odongo Okello.

The family at Akaidebe Cell, Barapwo Ward in Lira City West Division claims their deceased son’s second wife identified as Evaline Adyao Eromu has allegedly taken ownership of the school, Lubangaber Community Medical Centre and Kaberamaido Diary, all in Kaberamaido Town.

“After the death of my son, my daughter in-law forcefully sent away her two brothers in-law that the late had employed in the medical centre,” Odongo told this publication in an interview on Saturday.

He also said the widow abandoned her sick husband (Okwir) at the time when he badly needed her support and only to resurface after the death of their son.

According to his family, Okwir died in the hands of his younger brother, Samuel Opio, and in the presence of his mother Secondina Odongo on November 6, 2022 before he was buried at his father’s home in Barapwo Ward, Lira City, on November 12.

Okwi was the first born to Odongo, an enterprising medical practitioner.

Trouble intensified recently after the widow reportedly arrested her brother-in-law for allegedly trespassing on their family property (Dokolo School of Nursing and Midwifery).

“I called my in-law, (Mr Charles Eromu) to explain why my son was arrested, he did not respond but instead followed up to ensure that my son was re-arrested and taken to court. Together with her brother, they are sending threatening messages to us,” Mr Odongo claimed.

“Relevant authorities of Dokolo and Kaberamaido districts are aware of all these happenings,” the late Okwir’s father added.

Acting in the capacity of the interim director, Odong January 16 used a radio announcement to inform parents, students, staff and the general public that “due to the passing of his son and other unavoidable circumstances, the school is temporarily closed.”

During the broadcast, he further said the institution would not open at the beginning of the semester to allow management to reorganize for smooth running of the school when it reopens.

“Arrangement for relocating all our students to a reputable nursing school is underway and the notice will be sent to all our parents. We therefore call upon all the students and parents not to pay money to anyone or even in the school bank account because the school is not receiving any payments,” Odongo announced.

Odongo claimed the school’s records show accumulated arrears that should be first cleared before incurring more debts with the estimated 30 students expected to report in the 1st semester deemed few to sustain the school’s operation.

Everline Adyao Eromu (in black), her mother (white gomesi) and father Charles Eromu at the burial of her former husband Morris Okwir in November 2022. PHOTO/BILL OKETCH

But Adyao through her lawyer, Gumtwero & Company Advocates, said her father in-law does not have any mandate to close the school.

“Dokolo School of Nursing and Midwifery is a corporate and legal body. It continues to operate to date without any impediment caused by the demise of one of its directors, Morris Okwir. As such, there are no plans to close the school. Therefore, anybody purporting to be the acting director of the school without any board resolution authenticating his or her position as such, is clearly an imposter,” the lawyer said in a January 16 letter.

Meantime, Okwir's first wife, Molly Akello, claims the school was established in 2014 by her former husband who ran it as a sole proprietor.

“I supported my late husband to build this school. My co-wife came in 2019 when the school was already in place,” Ms Akello said.

Late Morris Okwir with his estranged wife (yellow dress) pose for a photo with a child and their first-born daughter. PHOTO/BILL OKETCH

The family in Lira further alleged that Adyao through a Member of Parliament (MP) from Amolatar District illegally deployed soldiers at the school without the notice and authorisation of any security agency in Dokolo.

“The Resident District Commissioner (RDC) of Dokolo, Ms Barbra Akech, has promised to handle the issue with the two families and we are still patiently waiting,” Odongo remarked.

When contacted during the weekend, RDC Akech, who chairs the Dokolo District Security committee told Monitor that her office was not made aware of any deployment of armed personnel at Dokolo School of Nursing and Midwifery.

Genesis

John Howard Odongo Okello said when his son was very sick, Adyao’s father identified as Charles Eromu of Alwa Sub-county in Kaberamaido District, called him to pick Okwir and take him for proper treatment.

Odongo then took his son to Kampala under the care of his younger brother, Mr Samuel Opio and mother Secondina Odongo.

"After burial, we had a clan meeting to know in case the deceased left unpaid debts or any other issues, which were all noted down. Unfortunately, the meeting attended by relatives and in-laws ended in chaos,” Odongo said.

As a result, another meeting was convened and Okwir’s two wives, Akello and Adyao were invited but only the first woman reportedly attended.

The purpose of the meeting was to end growing hatred and also agree on how the deceased investments and property were to be managed and distributed amongst the orphans and wives.

A decision was taken by the deceased’s immediate family to first acquire the death certificate. Accordingly, the deceased younger brother, Samuel Opio, was authorized by the family to help in processing the document from the National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA)- and bring it to the family. This was intended to guide a decision on the administrators of the property.

Odongo claimed that, “before his death, Okwir, while at hospital, gave Opio the responsibility to oversee his investment until he recovered.”

To this day, the family has not been given the death certificate. This is because after the application was made and all the necessary documents submitted, the applicant, (Mr Opio) was called to go and pick the certificate. Disturbingly, on arrival, he was told that someone called Everline Adyao Eromu had picked it already, according to Mr Opio.

“And to make matters even worse, she never applied for it. The system is indicating that it was issued from Kaliro District but using the same document the applicant submitted,” Opio said on January 22.

Odongo then wrote a letter to NIRA to report the case as he protested what he described as a “fraudulent act.”

“Action was taken and the death certificate was recalled but up to now, we are waiting for it to be given to the applicant,” Odongo added.

The deceased’s family now also want “action taken against the person who illegally issued the certificate and the recipient.

“We believe that Adyao has already used it to acquire other documents even without the family notice or agreement,” Odongo emphasized.

About Okwir, wives and children

The late Okwir got married (customary marriage) in 2007 to Molly Akello and had three children and one adopted boy. They developed a family misunderstanding that led to a temporary separation. Akello said their marriage was restored and her husband built for her a house that she is currently residing in Teso Bar, Lira City. However, she accused the second wife (her co-wife) of grabbing all the property including the one she established.

According to Akello, Adyao has denied her access to her 14-year-old girl child who has been living with her and an undisclosed grandfather despite several requests. She claims the co-wife wants to take custody of her child since her father is dead and the environment is not safe for her.