Wife, two others remanded over Dr Abiriga's murder

Three people facing murder charges in connection with the death of former Masindi District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Jino Abiriga, appeared in court on Tuesday and were remanded to Hoima government prison until January 30.

The remanded include the deceased’s 31-year-old wife Betty Cherotich from Masindi District, 36-year-old Bukwo District resident Joshua Namureng and his counterpart Martin Kipsang.

The trio were brought before the chief magistrate at Masindi High Court on Tuesday but remanded to a prison more than 50kms away in neighbouring Hoima City.

However, the magistrate, Kosia Kasibayo, refrained from allowing them to plead guilty or not, citing the court's lack of jurisdiction for trying capital offenses. The trio are scheduled to reappear in court on January 30 for the mention of their cases.

Dr Abiriga’s body was discovered dumped near his home on January 7, 2024, an incident linked to murder.

Prosecution, led by Assistant Director at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Florence Owinji Akello, informed the court that the three individuals allegedly committed the murder between January 6-7, contrary to sections 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act.

She said police are currently conducting further investigations into the case.

The initial arrest occurred when Dr Abiriga's wife, Betty Cherotic, was taken into custody on January 7, and two additional suspects apprehended within the same week in Bukwo District.

On Monday, police spokesperson Fred Enanga revealed that Cherotic allegedly contracted killers identified as Namureng and Kipsang for to carry out the murder at Shs2.5million.

According to police, the original plan was to kill her co-wife Susan Atuhura but a plot twist meant the medical worker would be the one to be killed.