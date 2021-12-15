Wildlife crime cases double - UWA

Elephants at Queen Elizabeth National Park. PHOTO/FILE

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The cases have reportedly increased due to cyber crime.

The reported cases of wildlife crime have nearly doubled, increasing from 475 in 2018 to 790 in 2020, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) revealed yesterday.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.