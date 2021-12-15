Wildlife crime cases double - UWA

The reported cases of wildlife crime have nearly doubled, increasing from 475 in 2018 to 790 in 2020, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) revealed yesterday.

During the training of investigation and intelligence officers from UWA and Uganda Police Force, Maj Joshua Karamagi, the manager of investigations at UWA, yesterday said it is becoming more complicated to fight wildlife crimes because the perpetrators are now using digital technologies.

“We have done some good work in fighting wildlife crime since I joined UWA in March 2018. In 2018/2019, we handled 475 cases with 525 suspects. And out these suspects 395 were convicted and sentenced [in courts of law],” Maj Karamagi said.

Related PRIME Islanders accuse govt of neglect after hippos kill 50 people National

He added: “In 2020, we handled 784 cases but in 2020/2021 we handled 790 cases with 1,310 suspects. We reached a conviction rate of 22.6 percent and prosecution rate of 55 percent. All in all since 2018, we handled 2,236 cases with 3,455 suspects.”

Some of the crimes include poaching elephants for ivory and pangolins for their scale, among others.

The products are often exported for lucrative returns, which has led to a sharp decline or extinction of some wild animal species, thereby affecting tourism and the noble responsibility of conserving the environment.

At the same event, the UWA received four modern computers from African Wildlife Foundation (AWF) to boost the capacity of their staff in wildlife cybercrime.

AWF is also the funder of the training where about 40 UWA officers will be skilled with digital approaches to combat wildlife crime.

Mr Bashir Hangi, the communications manager at UWA, told Daily Monitor that at least three of their officers were also arrested and prosecuted for abetting wildlife crime.

Mr Robert Ssenkungu, the AWF programmes manager, said Uganda should change the approach being used to fight wildlife crime.