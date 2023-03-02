Wildlife protection: Govt to strengthen ties with neighboring communities

As Uganda joins the rest of the world to mark the World Wildlife Day on Friday, the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) is aiming at strengthening her ties with communities living near protected areas.

On March 1, the UWA Executive Director Sam Mwanda noted that growing human populations in communities around protected areas have sharply competed with the rising number of wildlife populations causing continued habitat loss on the side of protected areas which poses a threat to conservation efforts.

According to him, “it is only through building strong partnerships with communities that UWA will manage conservation.

“Neighboring communities are the biggest of the partners that we have. If we fail to work with neighboring communities then we have failed to manage wildlife,” Mwanda said at a public talk organized by Nature Uganda in partnership with the Ministry of Tourism at Uganda Museum.

Giving an example of habitat loss along the Lyantonde-Mbarara Road where the developments on land pushed away wildlife, Mr Mwanda questioned land use methods in Uganda.

“The area from Lyantonde to Mbarara used to be wild even though people used to have cattle. You would see a zebra, an impala and a buffalo. Now, if you drive there ten times, you will be lucky to see a zebra but what caused that? Look at the area and see how it is changing,” he wondered.

In Uganda, human activities such as agriculture and industrialization have forced hundreds of animal species into migration.

“The habitat for wildlife is being lost and we need to find ways in which we can deal with this challenge. We need partnerships,” he emphasized.

According to Mwanda areas of partnerships include research which he said “will give UWA knowledge, and new ways of doing things.”

“We are also going to education institutions because young people in primary and secondary schools are needed to put into values of wildlife conservation as they grow,” he remarked.

Mr Kakura Kironde Samuel, an Under Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism said that government is currently engaged in enhancing partnerships to restore habitats for sustainable conservation.