Will Canal+’s $2b bet on MultiChoice hit the mark?

On September 22, Canal+ sealed its €2.5b takeover of MultiChoice—the biggest deal in its history and the boldest foreign play yet in Africa’s media industry. More than just a transaction, the deal redraws the continent’s broadcasting map, placing Africa—not Europe—at the heart of a French billionaire’s global bet on the future of pay-TV.

The takeover of MultiChoice by Canal+ had been in motion for nearly two years, but the final numbers show just how significant the deal is. Canal+ offered ZAR125 (Shs25,151) per share, a price that the independent MultiChoice board formally judged “fair and reasonable.”

Depending on exchange rates, the transaction has been valued at roughly R55b (~$1.9–$2.0b) or about €2.5b, a scale that reflects both the size of MultiChoice’s operations and the strategic importance of securing Africa’s leading pay-TV operator.

For minority shareholders who sold, that ZAR125 (Shs25,151) per share translated into an estimated $1.9b cash outlay from Canal+, covering the shares the French group did not already own. By the time the offer became unconditional, Canal+ already held 46 percent of MultiChoice, with a further 2.2 percent of shares tendered ahead of final settlement.

That put it just shy of 50 percent on paper, but because the mandatory offer was now unconditional—meaning all remaining shareholders could only choose to sell at ZAR125 (Shs25,151) per share—Canal+ was effectively in a control position regardless of the exact percentage at that moment.

In South African takeover law, once an offer goes unconditional and there are no competing bidders, the acquirer is treated as having secured the company. Canal+ already describes this as its “largest transaction ever undertaken.”

For a company ultimately controlled by French billionaire Vincent Bolloré, it marks not just a record deal size, but also a statement of intent: Africa, and MultiChoice in particular, is now the cornerstone of Canal+’s next growth phase, eclipsing earlier high-profile moves into Asia (through Viu in Hong Kong) and northern Europe (through Viaplay in Scandinavia).

Why Africa, why now?

For Canal+, the attraction of Africa is straightforward: the continent offers what Europe increasingly does not—growth. In Europe, the traditional pay-TV model is under strain, squeezed by shifting viewing habits, intensifying streaming competition, and stagnant subscriber bases.

Africa, by contrast, is young, price-sensitive, and still expanding, with sports and local drama anchoring demand. The scale of the combined group makes this clear.

Canal+ and MultiChoice now serve over 40 million subscribers in nearly 70 countries, but the lion’s share of future growth lies in Africa. Industry estimates suggest Africa alone accounts for around 31 million subscribers, with MultiChoice itself contributing nearly 22 million as of September 2023.

Geographically, the tie-up creates near-continental reach. Canal+ has long dominated francophone Africa, while MultiChoice holds sway in the key anglophone and lusophone market—South Africa, Nigeria, Kenya, Angola, and Mozambique. Together, this footprint spans the majority of Africa’s most lucrative media markets and crosses linguistic and cultural divides in a way no other player can match.

At the heart of this dominance sits sport, the ultimate subscription engine. Through its SuperSport platform, MultiChoice controls the vast majority of English-language rights in sub-Saharan Africa—including the Premier League, the region’s single biggest television draw.

Those rights have already been secured through the 2024/25 season, and for 2025–2028 SuperSport, together with Canal+ Afrique, is listed among the official broadcasters.

Add Formula 1, the NFL, and global cricket tournaments, and the subscription glue is obvious. As Maxime Saada, CEO of Canal+, put it: “This acquisition strengthens our leadership in Africa — one of the world’s most dynamic pay-TV markets — while consolidating our position in Europe.”

The deal is not just about cementing dominance in Africa but also about ensuring Canal+’s long-term survival in a global media landscape that is increasingly defined by scale, exclusive rights, and the ability to blend global with local content.

Who is in charge now?

The leadership of the combined Canal+–MultiChoice group has been carefully structured to balance global control with local credibility. The arrangement blends Parisian clout with Johannesburg expertise, ensuring that Canal+ can drive strategy while African leaders remain central to execution.

At the very top, Maxime Saada, CEO of Canal+, now serves as Chair of the MultiChoice Board. His presence signals that Paris will have the final say on strategic direction and alignment with the wider Canal+ empire.

The operational engine, however, will be driven by David Mignot, who continues as CEO of Canal+ Africa while also taking charge of MultiChoice’s day-to-day operations. Alongside him is Nicolas Dandoy, the new chief financial officer, who brings oversight of the group’s financial discipline.

To preserve continuity and reassure local markets, Calvo Mawela, MultiChoice’s outgoing CEO, has been appointed chair of Canal+ Africa, a move into a senior continental role that reflects both respect for his leadership and recognition that Canal+ cannot succeed in Africa without the experience and relationships he embodies.

Critically, the MultiChoice board retains a majority of independent non-executive directors, providing oversight and stability during the transition. This structure is deliberate: Canal+ holds the purse strings, but Africans remain at the forefront of leadership.

