Will govt Shs8 billion purse solve the mess in Kampala?





If a city on a hill—as a biblical passage stresses—cannot be hidden, then Kampala City is more than within eyeshot. Originally built on the seven hills of Old Kampala, Mengo, Kibuli, Namirembe, Rubaga, Nsambya and Nakasero, Kampala—with more than 20 hills now under its belt—stands out like the proverbial sore thumb.

A new report describes in the starkest manner the way in which the city’s foundations, originally designed for 300,000 people, are buckling under the weight of a day population estimated to be at 4.5 million.

The 2025 report, produced under the auspices of the African Cities Research Consortium, specifically illuminates frequent disasters brought on by creaky physical infrastructure, such as improper drainage systems.

“The quality of the sewerage network is reduced by the poor drainage systems in the city, the sprouting of commercial centres and poor usage of toilet facilities, leading to frequent blockages and overflows onto the city streets,” the document titled Kampala: City Report reads in part.

The report stresses that Kampala, whose “first modern town planning was in 1903, and would later evolve through numerous series from 1912, 1919, 1930, 1951, 1972 and 1994”, is due for a course correction.

“Early planning instituted a spatial divide that still persists decades into the post-colonial era: Mengo was for the native Baganda people, and Kampala was for the Europeans (and later Asians), and planning applied to the colonial city as the rest of the city grew unplanned,” the report notes.

The absence of planning has not been without consequences as recent flash floods in the capital showed. At least seven lives were lost and quite a trail of destruction left behind after a torrential downpour swept across Kampala’s five divisions of Makindye, Rubaga, Central, Nakawa and Kawempe. “This kind of rain is that which the Uganda Meteorological Authority said would normally have to come down in seven days. The rain came down in two hours,” Mr Benon Moses Kigenyi, the deputy executive director of the Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), would later tell the Parliament Committee on Physical Infrastructure in the aftermath of the destructive deluge. “KCCA was anticipating that the season would hit us and we had been preparing by desilting the drainages and where we had the small culverts, we replaced them with box culverts to be able to evacuate the floods and strong waters,” he added.

Course correction

The question of how a course correct for Kampala exactly looks has preoccupied conversations for several years. Ms Sharifah Buzeki, who was in January installed as the new executive director of the KCCA, said the recent approval of a physical development plan is a step in the right direction.

She further disclosed that Kampala has been partitioned “into 20 detailed plans”, noting that the National Planning Authority (NPA) has been contacted “to avail us with funding because they intimated that they can give us some money.”

Mr Amos Lugoloobi, the junior Finance minister tasked with running the rule over all things planning, told Saturday Monitor thus: “The move that was taken recently to harmonise development planning with physical planning was a very good move.”

This, Minister Lugoolobi added, is “because […] we have lost a lot of money in terms of project designs which turn out to be wrong.” Kampala, he admited, is a hodgepodge principally because government officials “are not aligning development planning or social economic planning with physical planning.”

The consequences have been brutal, with Mr Lugoolobi telling Monitor that “this is why we have ended up where we are as a country whose development is appearing to be so disorganised.”

Everybody, he proceeded to note, “does whatever they want, anywhere, anyhow.”

Previously the mandate to implement proper planning across government was entrusted to the Lands ministry.

Mr Lugoolobi rationalises that the ministry pulled up short because of what he calls a limited jurisdiction. “They,” he said of the ministry, “could not spread their wings and they couldn’t manage the players. The players can only be managed at this level with entities that have an overriding mandate and which we believe is the National Planning Authority, which is in charge of planning for our country’s development.”

Work cut out for NPA

Against this backdrop, the government has tasked the National Planning Authority (NPA) to oversee the processes of reworking Kampala by coordinating key activities across all relevant ministries, departments and agencies (MDA).

Mr Joseph Muvawala, NPA’s executive director, said his office—through the Sustainable and Urbanisation Housing programme—will develop integrated plans for the country to be undertaken in the 2025/2026 Financial Year (FY), starting with Kampala.

“No city in this government has a detailed physical plan,” he told Saturday Monitor, struggling to hide a mixture of disgust and embarrassment. “We have a national physical plan which is a framework […] we will soon be issuing a detailed report on the status of physical planning in the country.”

Mr Muvawala is not in doubt about the scale of the work to be done.

“Our planning of physical planning is in a very bad state. Without a detailed physical plan you cannot say a bar should not be next to a house. You cannot also say that a petrol station should not be next to a house. It is the detail that gives you that and also gives you the skyline,” he said.

The NPA boss also revealed that there are only three cities with framework plans—Jinja, Arua and Gulu.

The development of those plans, he further disclosed, “were supported by the planning authority using GIZ [Germany’s main development agency] resources.”

Throughout the FY 2025/2026, NPA has committed at least Shs5.9 billion to develop a detailed plan for KCCA to inform the city’s redesign.

Mr Muvawala said the process will commence by looking at the current KCCA plans for Kololo, Nakawa and Makerere.

Last month, Muvawala submitted NPA’s 2025/2026 Shs110.863 billion budget to the House Committee on Finance. This is the highest budget the entity has ever received, with Shs2.5 billion ring-fenced for wages to the economists and the planners expected to undertake the physical planning processes.

Political influence

It, however, remains to be seen whether plans to redesign Kampala will be insulated from politics. As Ms Jennifer Musisi learnt, this is far from guaranteed. The inaugural KCCA executive director left City Hall after President Museveni blamed his poor political performance in the capital on her no-holds-barred approach to reorder Kampala.

As she led her team to defend the KCCA 2025/2026 budget before the committee on physical infrastructure on April 3, Ms Buzeki disclosed that her office has moved to close loopholes currently being abused by developers.

“There has been something called approval as built, which has over time been abused. What developers do is that they know that there is a window of approval as built, you stop [them] and they build at night and then [later] apply [to KCCA for approval],” she reported to a House committee.

Usually, after construction, KCCA assesses and only instructs the developers to modify a few glitches in an already erected structure. The Authority then issues a clearance note.

Ms Buzeki has since resolved to close this window. “In the recent meeting we had as a team [at KCCA], we agreed to put a cap on this and call upon all developers who have to make good [on their structures] to submit their plans for assessment, give them 60 days and after that cap expires, we say no more approval as built,” the current KCCA executive director revealed.

Ms Buzeki said once an illegal structure is identified, the division planner makes an on-site visit to confirm the claim. The planner then notifies the law enforcement officer in the directorate of legal affairs that sanctions a notice to the developer.

The notice details demands or conditions KCCA tasks the developer to implement, depending on the findings unearthed on a given structure.

Motorists and cyclists try to maneuver through the floods in Katooga Kinawataka following the March 26, 2025 early morning downpour. PHOTO | GEOFFREY MUTUMBA

Recommendations

The Kampala: City Report notes that “priority reforms that are urgently required in the city include: the upgrading of informal settlements, proper land registration, waste management, apprenticeship, skills development and vocational training for youth groups, public health campaigns on healthy diets.”

It added: “The city governance processes, including infrastructure systems, appear to have gone back to the pre-2010 days, with infrastructure failures, corruption and governance gridlocks, which work to the detriment of urban reform.”

Mr Herbert Zziwa, the manager of communications at the National Building Review Board (NBRB), told Monitor thus: “A new physical development plan must be developed to guide future development in Kampala.

After that, we should ensure that whoever constructs anywhere in Kampala must get a development permit that will ensure that whatever someone is building was designed in the general plan for that area.”

Legislators on the Physical Infrastructure Committee that scrutinises KCCA and also oversees its works have urged Ms Buzeki to showcase ruthlessness and bravery. Mr Gerald Ibanda Rwemulikya, the Ntoroko legislator, specifically wants KCCA planners to design and gazette specific stages at which boda boda operators will be restricted in the new Kampala plan.

His counterpart from Tororo, Ms Sarah Opendi, wants city authorities to compel developers to fix sound pavement layouts between their structures and city roads.

On his part, the committee chairperson, Mr Dan Kimosho, demanded that all formally gazette street parking slots in Kampala be outlined and shared for proper planning of the city. But before the new plan is implemented, Kimosho has put KCCA authorities on notice that his committee will, on a date yet to be shared, do onsite visits on all structures believed to be illegal in the city.