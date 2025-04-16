Will Luttamaguzi’s new party keep NRM at bay in Nakaseke?

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) party is regrouping for a third attempt to reclaim the Nakaseke South parliamentary seat from Mr Paulson Ssemakula Luttamaguzi, the vocal Opposition MP, who recently shifted allegiance from the Democratic Party (DP) to the National Unity Platform (NUP). Mr Luttamaguzi’s move to NUP might not surprise many voters in Nakaseke South, but it sets the stage for yet another intense political contest with his long-time rival, Mr Charles Kauma Nsereko of the NRM.

With three other potential contenders already making appearances at public events, the race for Nakaseke South is shaping up to be one of the most watched in the region. Despite being home to several NRM stalwarts, including NRM Deputy Secretary General Rose Namayanja Nsereko and President Museveni’s brother Gen Caleb Akandwanaho (Salim Saleh), a key figure in the development of the Namunkekera Industrial Park, Nakaseke South has remained in Opposition hands since 2016.

Voter discontent

The persistence of land disputes and illegal evictions continues to erode public trust in the ruling party, even among its own supporters. Mr Samuel Kitayimbwa, a liberation war veteran and resident of Semuto Town, is critical of the government’s failure to resolve land injustices in the area. “The NRM is downplaying the land grabbing crisis. The Land Act is useless to the common man because the grabbers are powerful and well-connected. This is why many of us, though we support NRM, are deeply frustrated,” Mr Kitayimbwa says. Major (Rtd) John Kaddu, a former deputy RDC and another war veteran from Semuto, echoes the sentiment.

Nakaseke South MP Paulson Luttamaguzi (in red) at a function in Nakaseke District last year. PHOTO | DAN WANDERA

“These land grabbers are above the law. Unless the NRM acts decisively to protect people’s land rights, locals will continue distancing themselves from government programmes, including the party itself,” he warns.

NRM’s new strategy

Mr Charles Kauma Nsereko, the NRM flagbearer, says the party is implementing a new strategy aimed at reclaiming the lost seat in the 2026 elections. “Our grassroots mobilisation is yielding results. We have seen defections from the Opposition and renewed enthusiasm among our supporters. This time, we’re going to win,” Mr Nsereko says.

Mr Nsereko, who is married to NRM’s Deputy Secretary General Namayanja, says the new strategy focuses on war veteran families and special interest groups such as women and youth, who make up at least 85 percent of the constituency’s voting population. “Our youth were used by Opposition leaders who have delivered nothing. Now, they are returning to the NRM where we are actively addressing their concerns,” he adds.

But Mr Luttamaguzi remains confident, dismissing Mr Nsereko’s claims and challenging the NRM to first address land-related injustices before seeking votes. “What new programme has the NRM introduced in Nakaseke to show its presence? Our people are being pushed off their land by individuals hiding behind government power,” he says. “It’s laughable that the same NRM now wants political support from these victims,” Mr Luttamaguzi adds.

Govt responds to land concerns

The Nakaseke Resident District Commissioner, Ms Rosemary Byabasaija, acknowledges the scale of the land problem, which she says dominates her office’s workload. “We have not abandoned our people. Land disputes account for more than 80 percent of the issues brought to our attention. We’re working hard to ensure justice,” she says.

Despite hosting more than 30 operational factories in the Namunkekera Industrial Park, many residents in sub-counties such as Kapeeka, Semuto, Nakaseke, and Kasangombe feel left out due to unresolved land conflicts. Mr Edward Ssembajwe, a retired veterinary officer from Kasangombe, says the political discontent is real.

“People can’t support a party that’s failed to protect their only source of livelihood. Many families have been rendered landless by powerful individuals. That anger will show at the ballot box,” he says. Mr Nsereko reveals that the NRM is engaging with the Ministry of Lands to intervene in the ongoing land disputes and is working to improve infrastructure by securing road culverts for several impassable community roads. While the NRM and NUP are the primary contenders, the race is heating up, with more aspirants declaring interest.

These include Andrew Zadock Ssebamala (NUP-leaning), Richard Kakooza Muyunga (NUP-leaning), and Peter Galiwango Suubi (Independent). More candidates are expected to join the race as the elections draw near. In the 2021 General Elections, Mr Luttamaguzi won the seat with 26,173 votes, far ahead of Mr Nsereko’s 9,886.

Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) candidate Stephen Mukiibi trailed with 236 votes. During the campaign, Mr Nsereko’s vehicle was torched under mysterious circumstances, adding tension to an already fiery contest. Unlike Greater Nakaseke, which is part of Uganda’s cattle corridor, Nakaseke South is predominantly a crop-growing region. Many of its farmers have been hit hardest by land grabbing, making land security a central campaign issue. Statistics from the district production office show that 80 percent of the food consumed in Nakaseke comes from the sub-counties of Semuto, Nakaseke, Kapeeka, and Kasangombe—all located in Nakaseke South. With land insecurity threatening food production and livelihoods, voters are clear: they will support leaders who prioritise land rights and justice.