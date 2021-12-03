Prime

Will Museveni change Covid-19 exit strategy?

President Museveni

By  STEPHEN KAFEERO

What you need to know:

  • Although the President earlier announced that he would open up the rest of the economy in January next year, the emergency of new Covid variants such as the dreaded Omicron casts a doubt on this proposition.

President Museveni has set next month, January 2022, as the date to fully open up the country’s economy after nearly two years of restrictions and lockdown to stem the spread of Covid-19.
The first case of the virus was first announced in the country in March 2020. But new developments surrounding the spread of Covid-19, including its new Omicron variant, now cast a shadow of doubt on the President’s firm plan of reopening the economy. 
Since the first case was announced, President Museveni has relied on scientific data to announce measures to curb the spread of the virus. But he has also acted otherwise on the same scientific facts when it comes to lifting restrictions, including the 7pm curfew now in force for nearly two years. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.