Will resignation of principal end Nakaseke institute’s woes?

Following numerous petitions and growing concerns over the deteriorating state of Nakaseke Technical Institute, the principal, Mr Alexander Mugisha, has stepped aside in response to a directive issued by the State Minister for Higher Education, Dr John Chrysostom Muyingo. Although many of the institute’s challenges predate Mr Mugisha’s tenure, dating back to its inception in 2018, a section of stakeholders believes that the outgoing principal has contributed significantly to the problems. Nakaseke District officials confirmed to the Daily Monitor Mr Mugisha relinquished his role after Minister Muyingo visited the institute on June 13, and advised him to step down.

Nakaseke District chairperson Ignatius Kiwanuka Koomu emphasised that Mr Mugisha’s exit should not be viewed as a solution in itself, calling for a deeper investigation. “There is a need for a forensic audit into the institute’s finances, management structures, and staffing,” he said. “We have long grappled with administrative irregularities. The principal’s stepping aside follows a ministerial directive, but it is only part of the wider problem,” he added.

Persistent petitions

According to Mr Koomu, calls for the Ministry of Education to intervene date back to 2024. “The government should initiate a comprehensive audit into how funds have been used, existing management gaps, and persistent staffing shortages. The institute is failing to fulfil the purpose for which it was established in 2016,” he added. On June 13, when Mr Muyingo visited the institute, stakeholders presented a litany of issues, including financial mismanagement and the marginalisation of the Institute Board of Governors in decision-making. Nakaseke Chief Administrative Officer Sarah Nakalungi cited rampant absenteeism among tutors and irregularities in financial operations that have crippled service delivery.

“Government allocates Shs450 million annually to the institute, with an additional Shs200 million for staff salaries, yet service providers are owed up to Shs28 million. Tutor absenteeism continues to compromise the quality of education,” she said. In his defence, Mr Mugisha denied any wrongdoing and blamed the challenges on internal sabotage. “I have not sidelined the Institute Board of Governors. Since my appointment, I’ve faced constant resistance and inherited numerous problems. Staffing gaps can only be addressed by the government through tutor deployment,” he said. Mr Mugisha also noted he is only 18 months away from reaching the mandatory retirement age and asked to retire with dignity.

Historical struggles

The issues at Nakaseke Technical Institute are not new. In 2020, local leaders questioned the relevance of the institute due to its failure to attract students from the Greater Luweero sub-region. Enrolment at the time stood at just 85 students, far below its intended capacity of 500. Mr Koomu partly attributed the low numbers to the government’s policy of admitting only students with A-Level certificates while sidelining those with Primary Seven and O-Level qualifications—the majority in the area.

Additionally, several machines installed in 2018 have reportedly never been used due to the lack of trained instructors. In a 2024 interview, Mr Mugisha said only 13 of the required 26 instructors had been posted. Student numbers had reached 168, still well below capacity. In November 2024, district leaders led by Mr Koomu formally requested the Ministry of Education to replace Mr Mugisha, citing mismanagement and failure to develop an institute development plan. This followed earlier complaints in October 2024 from students who petitioned the Inspectorate of Government over alleged administrative irregularities.

Minister steps in

In June, Mr Muyingo directed Mr Mugisha to resign after hearing stakeholder grievances, including allegations of administrative failure and misuse of funds.

“The future of our youth cannot be jeopardised by poor leadership,” the minister stated, promising to send a ministry commissioner to assess the situation further.

Nakaseke Woman MP Sarah Najumah echoed the call for broader reforms. “The issues at Nakaseke Technical Institute go beyond the principal’s resignation. There must be a collective effort to evaluate the institute’s original mission and its failure to attract local youth,” she said.

Background

Nakaseke Technical Institute was established in 2016 with a Shs13 billion investment from the government in partnership with the Arab Bank for Economic Development in Africa (BADEA). Despite being equipped with modern machinery, many workshops remain underutilised, and the institute has struggled to meet its objectives. Minister Muyingo’s recent fact-finding mission on June 13 was met with repeated complaints from students, board members, and district officials. Though he refrained from delving into the specific allegations, he expressed disappointment over the state of affairs and instructed the Ministry of Public Service to recruit a new principal to restore order.



