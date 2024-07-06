Winners and losers as Uganda embarks on direct fuel imports

The Ugandan Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Ruth Nankabirwa tour the Port Facility with the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) MD Cap William Ruto (second left) during the reception of Uganda's First Oil Consignment Shipment at the New Kipevu Oil Terminal (KOT) in this photo taken on July 3, 2024. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NMG

What you need to know:

  • Kenyan oil marketing companies have been given a three-month window before officially being cut out of transactions with Uganda, as Unoc moves to handle upstream, midstream and downstream oil operations.

Two vessels carrying petroleum products destined for Uganda docked at the Mombasa port on July 3, heralding the beginning of a new era of energy independence for the landlocked country, which has been depending on Kenyan private oil marketers for its fuel supplies.

MTNavig8 Matinez, sailing under the flag of Liberia, docked at Kipevu Oil Terminal 2 (KOT2) carrying about 58,000 metric tonnes (MT) of petrol, while MT Sinbad, laden with about 70,000MT of diesel also docked in Mombasa.

A delegation of Uganda government officials led by Energy and Mineral Development Minister Ruth Nankabirwa, received the historic consignment.

