Winnie, Muhoozi clash on Ethiopia war tweets

By  Andrew Bagala

  • War erupted in Ethiopia, the host of the headquarters of the African Union (AU), a year ago when Ethiopian military forces in Tigray, which had dominated the country’s politics for decades, launched attacks against the government of Mr Abiy, a nobel peace prize winner.

The United Nation Under-Secretary, Ms Winnie Byanyima, yesterday called on the Uganda People’s Defence Forces Land Forces commander, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, to stop commenting about the raging Ethiopian war, warning it risked lives of Ugandans.
Ms Byanyima, the executive director of Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/Aids (UNAIDS) and wife of Uganda’s Opposition politician, Dr Kizza Besigye, made the comments in a rejoinder to a tweet by Lt Gen Muhoozi praising Tigrayan rebel forces, fighting to topple Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.

