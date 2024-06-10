Witch doctor found with human skulls jailed 7 years

The High Court in Kampala has sentenced John Magombe, a witch doctor, to 7 years in prison for possessing human body parts, including three human skulls.

Magombe pleaded guilty to the charge, admitting that he had bought the skulls from fellow witch doctors.

High Court Judge Magarate Mutonyi convicted and sentenced Magombe, stating that the law prohibits human sacrifice and aims to prevent the use of human body parts in traditional medicine or any other practice.

"This kind of conduct of the convict can attract crime where people can murder children or adults with a view of selling the skulls or disturb the peace of the dead by exhuming bodies to get skulls or any other human bone," she held.

“It is therefore important that the public out there know that the law in Uganda prohibits human sacrifice and the punishment should therefore prevent use of human body parts in the traditional medicine or any other practice," Justice Mutonyi added.

While sentencing Magombe, the judge encouraged him to change his ways and embrace Christianity, noting that traditional medicine has been used in the Bible without the use of human body parts.

The judge urged the public to be vigilant and report any witch doctors who manipulate and scare them with human body parts.