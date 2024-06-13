Witch doctor held over suspected murder of 11-year-old girl

Police in Kiboga are holding a female witchdoctor in connection to suspected murder of an 11-year-old female juvenile, Oliver Namanda, who was reported missing on June 11.

Her lifeless body was discovered on June 13.

The suspect who is being held at Kiboga Police Station has been identified as Madinah Nakyeyune, 42, a resident of Kirurumba cell in Kiboga Town Council.

The deceased was a pupil at Fairway Nursery School and resident of Bwizibwera Cell. She was last seen vending boiled maize in Kiboga Town dressed in a yellow T-shirt and black skirt before she went missing.

Wamala region Police spokesperson, Mr Rachel Kawala said in a statement, that the deceased’s relatives filed a case of missing person which prompted them to start the search.

“On 12th day June 2024 at around 11:30 hours, body parts of Namanda were seen by a young boy that had gone to collect some grass for animals in Kibanja for Mr Sekandi in Kirurumba cell and informed the parents. We were later informed about the incident by LC1 of the area and immediately our task team led by DPC Kiboga responded to the scene of crime,” reads part of the statement.

Namanda’s body had been cut with some internal organs like lungs, heart removed according to Kawala.

“At the scene of crime, internal organs including lungs, heart amongst others had been removed out of the body. The abdomen was cut off from the legs and taken away. However the two legs were all abandoned at the crime scene,” she added.

Nakyeyune’s arrest, according to Kawala, was because the police Canine dog, introduced to the scene of crime, led them into her shrine.

Police is currently working to ensure that all involved in the crimes are apprehended and brought to justice as search to recover missing body parts continue.

The police are working collaboratively with a local NGO, Cherished Children Foundation and partners, Project Rescue Children, who visited the deceased family’s home today and started preparations for the burial.

Mr Ezra Ssebuliba, the founder and executive director of Cherished Children Foundation said it is a shame that people are being murdered in the community and pledged to work with police to ensure that this act comes to an end.

Mr Adam Whittington, the founder of Project Rescue Children said that such primitive acts undermine the freedom of children and called upon police to speed up investigations and apprehend the culprits.

Relatedly, on June 12, a 35-year-old resident of Kirurumba identified as Peter Kibuuka was found dead with wounds on his neck and abdomen.