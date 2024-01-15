Witchdoctor , art dealer remanded over child’s amputation in ritual sacrifice

High Court judge Comfort Rosette Kania January 15 remanded a witchdoctor and an art dealer over allegedly amputating a 4-year-old boy’s hand in a suspected ritual sacrifice.

Prosecution led by Isaiah Mwanamana told court that 41-year-old witchdoctor Godfrey Ssekatawa and his 43-year-old accomplice Ismael Ssebuggwawo committed the offence in February 2020.

Ssekatawa is a witchdoctor from Busiika Village in Luweero District while the co-accused is an art dealer in Lusaka Zone, Makindye Division in Kampala, according to cout documents.

They are both facing a charge of aggravated trafficking of a child.

It is alleged that on orders of Ssekatawa, Ssebugwawo cut off Jessy Katandi’s right hand for sacrifice to acquire wealth.

Court heard that after chopping off the child’s hand, Ssebuggwawo then dumped the bleeding boy in a container from where neighbours heard him yelling in pain.

“…and when neighbours went to find out why the child was crying, they discovered that his hand had been cut off. The boy also had a big cut in the neck,” prosecution said.

He was immediately rescued but Ssebugwawo who was the owner of the container where the boy was discovered had mysteriously taken off from the scene even as the boy’s hand was also missing.

“As the profusely bleeding boy was rushed to Nsambya hospital for medical attention, a hunt for the main suspect Ssebugwawo was mounted. After a month’s search for him, he was arrested from Mpererwe where he had gone into hiding,” prosecution stated.

Upon his detention at Katwe Police Station, Ssebugwawo took investigators where he had hidden the hand- and also informed them that it was the witchdoctor who asked him for a child’s hand in return for wealth.

Speaking tearfully, Katandi’s barber father Godfrey Ochwo told Monitor that the “incident has since left his child traumatized.”

Meantime, the accused denied the charges but prosecution on Monday informed court that investigations into the matter are complete.

But Mwanamana e,phasized that witnesses were not in court as they had been informed about the case hearing late.

The judge adjourned the case to January 29 for hearing as he remanded the duo to Kitalya maximum security prison.

Mr Yekous Musujja, the case management officer with Kyampisi childcare ministries, a local NGO in Mukono District whose work is to rescue and rehabilitate child victims of ritual sacrifice and trafficking and other forms of abuse and neglect, said they had taken up the full care of the victim (Jessy Katandi), adding that he was undergoing rehabilitation for the trauma, receiving education and psycho-social support at their home in Kyampisi sub-county.