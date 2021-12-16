Witchdoctor killed over exhuming Grave

An angry mob in Jinja District lynched a witch doctor for allegedly exhuming a grave.

Hassan Bakaki, 55, met his death on Wednesday while allegedly exhuming the grave of the late Domu Tidamulala, whose remains were buried in Kasozi village in Busedde sub-county in 2004.

Bakaki is said to have been in the company of two other people who were helping him to perform the rituals but they managed to escape from the scene of the crime.

Residents say Bakaki is a renowned witch doctor from Luuka District, who was practicing rituals in Busedde sub-county and the neighboring areas, but they were surprised to see him exhuming the dead.

Solomon Musiibe, the caretaker of the graveyard, says that people dashed to his home and informed him how witch doctors were digging up one of the graves.

According to Musiibe, the residents became unruly, turned chaotic, and lynched the suspect before notifying local authorities.