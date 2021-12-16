Witchdoctor killed over exhuming Grave


By  U R N

New Agency

Uganda Radio Network

What you need to know:


An angry mob in Jinja District lynched a witch doctor for allegedly exhuming a grave. 
Hassan Bakaki, 55, met his death on Wednesday while allegedly exhuming the grave of the late Domu Tidamulala, whose remains were buried in Kasozi village in Busedde sub-county in 2004.  

