Witchdoctor sentenced to 40 years in prison over sacrificing a friend

High Court in Rukungiri District has sentenced a traditional doctor to 40 years in prison over murdering and sacrificing his closest friend identified as Suleiman Mutabazi.

Court presided over by Justice Tom Kyemutei heard that on April 20, 2022, Suleiman Mugisha called his friend Mutabazi who was a butcher man at Bwambara trading centre to find him at his home in Rweshama urgently.

Since then, Mutabazi disappeared until his body was found wrapped in sacks near Lake Edward in Rweshama fishing village with some of his body parts missing.

Mugisha was convicted on his own plea of guilty.

He confessed before the court that his small gods had asked him for the body parts of either his son or closest friend and the easiest choice was a friend.

Before being sentenced Mutabazi, 44, asked for lenient punishment from the court, saying his wife and one of the children are also in prison over the same offence and the rest of the family members are lonely at home.

“I have considered the fact that you are a first offender and you did not waste the court’s time. However, the offence you did attracts a maximum death sentence but you will spend only 40 years in prison to deter other intending criminals from doing the same,” Justice Kyemutei ruled.