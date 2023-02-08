Witchdoctor, three others found with human body parts

“We have arrested a witchdoctor identified as Suleiman Wandera and his three accomplices over acts related to human sacrifice,” Mr Moses Mugwe, the Bukedi Region South Police Publicist said.

According to Mr Mugwe, the witchdoctor was found with body parts of the deceased, including toes, which were reportedly locked up in a grain store in Namaubi.



Police theorise that after the suspects killed Mr Ocheng, they locked up his body in the store as they figured out how to dispose of it.

Mr Ibrahim Muluku, the Namaubi ‘B’ Village LC1 chairperson, said the witchdoctor was pursued by residents after a local dog got a hit.



“Residents were alerted by a barking dog and when some two young men came out of the house, they found the witchdoctor around an incomplete septic tank; he tried running away but with the help of the dog we arrested him,” Mr Muluku said.

Mr Muluku added that after the witchdoctor was arrested, he told residents that he had a body hidden in a grain store belonging to Busia produce dealers’ multipurpose project.



A police search at the witchdoctor’s premises recovered bones, human hair, suspected human blood and other fetishes which were taken for a forensic investigation, according to one of the investigating officers who declined to be named.

The investigating source said a postmortem investigation revealed that the deceased lacked blood, while some of his toes had been clipped.

Mr Mugwe said the witchdoctor and his suspected accomplices will be charged with murder as soon as police investigations are completed.