Wives attack mistresses of cheating husbands in demo 

Police Monday released about 20 women who were temporarily detained for demonstrating in Kampala over diminishing care from their husbands.

As early as 7am yesterday, the women, who claimed to be from the Association of Wives, an unregistered body, were seen standing along different streets of Kampala with placards reading: “Side chics [mistresses] are spoiling our marriage, Kameeza money [upkeep cash] should be increased, and wives also deserve trips to Dubai”.

But a group at Garden City roundabout retreated to Centenary Park after police ordered them to leave the street at around 8.30am.

However, police later bust the organisation and paraded the women to Central Police Station (CPS) where they were detained for about 20 minutes before they were released.

In an interview with Daily Monitor yesterday, Mr Luke Owoyesigire, the Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, said: “We have advised them to go to the [Jinja Road] area where they got clearance to organise their activity.”

Ms Elizabeth Nyamwenge, the spokesperson of the Association of Wives, told this newspaper that the infidelity is making family life unbearable.

“Be more considerate to us the wives so that they are not deceived by these ‘side dishes’ because we have realised that most of the finances in our homes end up in the hands of these ladies,” she said.

Another woman in the group, Ms Judith Adong, said they want the men to spend more time at home.

“Let them spend most of the time at home other than spending it outside. Then they should also increase our Kameeza money because the prices have increased but our Kameeza money has not,” she said.

Men weigh in

Mr Medard Ssegona, a lawyer and the Busiro East MP, said: “On the issue of Kameeza money, who regulates what I give in my house? Some people give you what they have. You don’t even know how they [men] survive, some are even stealing that Kameeza money [to be able to provide].”

“Let people leave within their means. Of course, there is an argument that some people leave very little and go out to drink, but we are not going to legislate on every aspect of house management,” he added.

On Twitter, Dr Kizza Besigye, the former leader of the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party, said: “Women are in pain; let’s pay attention!”

He added: “The biggest source of problems is, likely, the economy- men are in hiding and don’t have Kameeza money. Women should, instead, lead the fight for Socioeconomic Justice; I am already dressed- to go!”

Earlier, the Gender ministry said there was a need to balance the sheet by paying women for the work they do.

The principal gender officer, Mr Mubarak Mabuye, said: “Housework and caretaking contribute greatly to the economy. If all is not well at home, the zeal to do office work will deteriorate and, as a result, we shall have low output hence affecting the economy.”

The Gender and Labour minister, Ms Betty Amongi, did not answer our repeated calls and neither did her juniors.

But Mr Ssegona said: “Paying husbands or wives for domestic work is turning them into housemaids which to me is so derogatory. It is insulting to our wives.”

Feminists react

Ms Agnes Bukare from Women of Uganda Network (WOUGNET) said this kind of demonstration and attitude of waiting for support from men undermines the efforts of women’s emancipation.

“If the man is able to buy food and pay school fees, then increment [for Kameeza money] is for what? For clothes? I have not got the whole idea of increasing the [Kameeza] money. The man should just give enough money to sustain the home and the woman should also do the same,” she said.

The executive director of Resilient Women’s Organisation, Ms Hope Lydia Ndagire, said: “They should also start looking for work or do something instead of looking for support.”