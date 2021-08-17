Wokorach installed Nebbi Catholic Bishop

By Felix Warom Okello More by this Author

In the past, consecration of a bishop was marked with fanfare, with Christians converging at the venue carrying all sorts of gifts for the new shepherd.



But this was not meant to be at the consecration of Rev Fr Raphael Wokorach, the 4th bishop of Nebbi Catholic Diocese, at the weekend.

Due to Covid-19 restrictions, only a few invited guests were allowed into Nebbi Cathedral for the long awaited consecration that came five months after his appointment by Pope Francis in March this year.

Gulu Archbishop John Baptist Odama, who presided over the installation, acknowledged the low mood of the high-profile function.

“People would be dancing Agwara (traditional West Nile dance) here but today we celebrate it inside the cathedral. We should continue praying so that people of God are free and redeemed from sin. The people should be united in Christ,” he said.

Archbishop Odama also urged the new bishop to serve the people.

“Be a faithful steward and always be mindful of Jesus Christ, the good shepherd, and don’t hesitate to lay down your life for the flock, the poor, the weak, immigrants, and strangers,” he said.

In his maiden speech, Bishop Wokorach said: “We have waited for this day for a long time because of several adjustments over Covid-19. But it has come with a spirit of joy. I pledge to remain committed to ensure peace, love and unity exists in the diocese. We have to develop this land and especially where the first Comboni missionaries settled at Omach in Pakwach Town.”

Pope Francis appointed Rev Fr Wokorach as the new bishop on March 31 to replace Bishop Sanctus Lino Wanok, who was transferred to Lira Diocese.

State minister for Northern Uganda Grace Kwiyucwiny, who represented President Museveni, urged the prelate to ensure that the Christians remain united in fighting poverty.

“The President has pledged to give you a car to help you in pastoral work and he will also call you,” Ms Kwiyucwiny said.

Due to Covid-19, a few gifts were presented to the new Bishop with a handful joining the luncheon.

