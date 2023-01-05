Woman, 23, arrested for killing father after disagreement over supper

Police in Arua District in West Nile are holding a 23-year-old woman on murder charges after she allegedly hit and killed her 48-year-old father with a hoe handle following a disagreement over supper.

The suspect, a mother of one was arrested on Wednesday from her hideout following the Monday attack that left her father, Alias Ponzio dead.

The West Nile region police spokesperson, Ms Josephine Angucia said on the fateful day, a disagreement ensued between Ponzio, a resident of Gila village in Ayivu West division, Arua city and his daughter after he sent her to fetch water from a well for domestic use but she snubbed.

The suspect has been staying with her family at Gila village after she reportedly separated from the father of her 18-month-old baby.

When supper was served later that evening, Ponzio reportedly ordered his daughter (suspect) off the table and said she would not have a share of the meal after disrespecting him when she declined to fetch water.

The enraged suspect allegedly stormed out of the house and returned with a hoe handle which she used to hit him on the head.