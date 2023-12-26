Woman, 58, kills husband, 85, in Xmas day fight 

Police in Apac District in northern Uganda are holding a 58-year-old woman on allegations of killing her 85-year-old husband following a domestic misunderstanding.

Janet Apio, a resident of Baradu Village, Abedi Parish in Apac Sub County allegedly assaulted her husband Joseph Acot after returning from a drinking joint in a nearby trading centre.

It is reported that they went together to the trading centre on Sunday to buy meat for Christmas but the deceased returned home at around 4pm leaving the suspect at the trading centre. The suspect returned home at around 4am on Christmas day which resulted in a fight.

Acot took on Apio as his wife six months ago after the death of his legally married wife with whom they had four children.

Acot’s elder son, Mr Maurice Okello, said Apio went to his home at around 5am on Christmas to report to him that his father had died before she fled.

“She came and knocked at my door. When I opened she told me that my father is not there. When I asked her to explain she told me that my father was dead. I rushed to the scene and found him lying dead on the floor with some head injuries,” he said.

Mr Geoffrey Okello Ongom, the LC2 chairperson of Abedi Parish attributed the fatal fight to drunkenness since the suspect was allegedly a perpetual drunkard.

“She spent the whole day at a drinking joint so when she returned home she was already drunk and never wanted her husband to talk about it and this resulted in a fight,” he said.

Apac District Police Commander, Rodgers Kapere said Apio was in their custody as investigations continue.