Woman, 82, all smiles after plane experience

Ms Alice Nabirye’s dream was to fly on a plane. But at 82, she did not think her dream would ever become a reality as she had never been to Entebbe International Airport or even Entebbe Municipality.

Ms Nabirye is a resident of Nalubabwe, Nakifuma in Mukono District.

However, her dream finally came true when she attended the first Aviation Expo in Uganda and flew on a plane at the weekend.

She described the experience as a lifetime moment.

“I can’t forget this moment. I didn’t expect to be in a plane. It wasn’t in my mind,” Ms Nabirye, who is confined in a wheelchair because of old age, said.

She said she was able to achieve this with the help of her grandchildren who booked for her a VIP category joy ride.

The hour-long ride in one of Uganda’s bombardier aircraft cost Shs300,000 per person. She was the oldest person at the expo to take a flight.

Ms Nabirye was given a front seat near a window. She said she turbulence during take-off but this did not happen.

“It was as if nothing happened. Then we were in the air. I looked down and I saw the water. I tell you Lake Victoria is so big. I saw a sugarcane plantation. We spent many minutes before we could cover them,” she said.

She said the beauty of Jinja City made her day.

Upon her return at the airport, she embraced her grandchildren.

Ms Safina Nabifo, one of Ms Nabirye’s grandchildren, said the ride was a token of appreciation to her grandmother for what she did for them when they were young.

“At a tender age, our mother died. So she took on the responsibility of looking after us until we became adults,” Ms Nabifo said.

The Minister of Works and Transport, Gen Katumba Wamala, while closing the event, said the expo has given Ugandans an opportunity to understand that the air transport industry isn’t out of reach for ordinary people.

“We have promotional flights where we take passengers around the country to see what Uganda looks like. I ask young people to save some money and pay for a flight for their parents and grandparents once a year,” Gen Katumba said, adding, “What will your parents benefit from you when you have grown up?”

The Director General of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, Mr Fred Bamwesigye, said the expo allowed them to take aviation closer to the people.

“We shall get closer to the people especially to the young ones, to get them interested in the professional of aviation in Uganda. We have to move into schools so that we get a critical mass that will work in years to come,” Mr Bamwesigye said.