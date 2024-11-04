Woman arrested for feeding neighbour's baby with faeces, urine

A shocking incident has left a community in Masaka reeling after a 34-year-old woman, Stella Namwanje, was arrested for allegedly feeding her neighbour's 10-month-old baby with faeces and urine.

A disturbing video circulating on social media shows Namwanje, a resident of Binyonyi A in Nyendo-Mukungwe division, defecating and urinating on the baby before feeding him the waste.

"I have always loved my friend's child, but I don't know what came over my mind to do such a thing," Namwanje said, expressing regret for her actions. "I'm not aware of what drove me to do this."

The baby's mother, Ms Olivia Mbabazi, was horrified by the revelation. "Stella has always been my good friend, and I trusted her with my child. I had no idea she was capable of such cruelty."

Ms Aisha Tumusiime, the Binyonyi village chairperson, revealed that Namwanje's behaviour had raised concerns in the past.

"We've received complaints about her conduct, and I've tried to intervene. She's been using her lodge as a brothel, and we've asked the owner to evict her," she said.

Southern region police spokesperson Twaha Kasirye confirmed the incident and the arrest of the suspect.

"We arrested Namwanje after receiving a tip-off from a neighbour. She will be charged with child torture and is currently detained at Masaka police station," he said.

Mr Kasirye cautioned parents against leaving their children with untrusted individuals.

"This incident serves as a reminder to be vigilant and ensure our children's safety," he noted.