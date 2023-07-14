Woman arrested over theft of church car had marijuana, master keys- police

A 28-year-old woman arrested in Rwampara District in western Uganda for allegedly stealing a vehicle belonging to Kigezi diocese during the burial ceremony of business magnate Apollo Nyegamehe, popularly known as Aponye, has been transferred to Rukiga District for possible prosecution on theft charges.

The police spokesman for Kigezi region, Mr Elly Maate identified the suspect as Shamim Bitariho, a resident of Namungoona, Rubaga Division in Kampala.

“At around 12:30pm while at the burial ceremony of late Aponye at Kitaburaza village, Butare ward in Muhanga town council, Rukiga District, Mr Guard Arinaitwe, the driver of Suzuki vehicle registration number UAT 478N attached to Kikungiri Archdeaconry in Southern Division, Kabale municipality under the diocese of Kigezi reported a case of missing vehicle at Muhanga police station,” Mr Maate said.

He added that information about the missing vehicle was shared with all the security agents working on the road in the area and at around 8:30pm, the car was intercepted at Nyeihanga police checkpoint in Rwampara District.

“The suspected thief using a master key stole and drove away the vehicle from the burial ceremony and took it towards Ntungamo road. On reaching Rubaare town council in Ntungamo District after 15 minutes, cameras captured the car heading to Mbarara side. The suspect parked it in areas of Rubaare town until night time,”Mr Maate said.

According to him, at around 8pm, the suspect together with another man whom the Ntungamo camera captured were seen driving towards Mbarara along the Ntungamo-Mbarara- Kampala road.

“Upon reaching Nyamukana police checkpoint, they were stopped since the information had circulated and the suspect refused to stop. Police officers alerted their colleagues at the next checkpoint of Nyeihanga police station where it was intercepted it at around 8:30pm,” the police publicists said.

He said Bitariho who was found driving the car was immediately arrested and detained at Nyeihanga police station in Rwampara District.



On Thursday, a team of police officers from Rukiga District headed by their district police commander, Mr Hussein Nuwagaba travelled to Rwampara district where the suspected car thief was picked from and returned to Rukiga District for possible prosecution.

Police recovered nine master keys, Shs500,000, two trays of eggs and five sticks of marijuana from the car.