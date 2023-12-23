Woman arrested with Shs1.6 million fake notes trying to buy Xmas gifts

A 36-year-old woman is currently being detained at Lira Central Police Station after she was allegedly found shopping Christmas gifts with counterfeit notes.

The suspect is alleged to have been in possession of fake notes totalling Shs1,690,000, the North Kyoga regional police spokesperson, Mr Patrick Jimmy Okema, confirmed Saturday.

"It's alleged that the suspect moved in about four shops in Amach Trading Centre while buying items with fake currencies on December 22, 2023. She was arrested and found in possession of counterfeit notes worth Shs1,690,000," he said in a statement.

“The suspect is being detained as carry out investigations to uproot the gang members she must have been working with,” he added.