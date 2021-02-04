Woman beats ex-husband in councillor race

By Lydia Ainomugisha More by this Author

Ms Lillian Kayinza, an ex-wife of Mr Madi Walakira Kabanda beat her husband in the race for councillor for Namayina-Jolwe at Kasangati Town Council in Wakiso District.

Ms Kayinza, who was standing as an Independent candidate, was running against her former husband, who was standing on the National Unity Platform ticket.

The couple separated seven years ago after what they term as irreconcilable differences.

But they both remained within the same area since they are both born and bred from there. The couple had two children.

In the Wednesday polls, Ms Kayinza polled 190 votes to beat her former husband, who polled 183 votes.

Shortly after casting her vote yesterday, Ms Kayinza said the contest had been fair until the last two days when her opponent allegedly blocked her campaign agents from moving around looking for votes yet his were moving even at night.

Just after she declared her candidature, Ms Kayinza says her ex-husband approached her and asked her to step down for him.

“He proposed that I instead contest for the women councillor post and I leave the other post for him but I declined,” she said.

Mr Walakira declined to make a comment on the allegations.

