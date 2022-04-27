Woman buries two-month-old baby alive in Apac

Police at Ibuje Police Station in Apac District are investigating circumstances under which a 23-year-old woman allegedly attempted to kill her 2-month-old child by burying the baby alive.

The suspect identified as Brenda Akello, a resident of Omulakere Village, Aketo Parish, Ibuje in Ibuje Sub-county allegedly buried her son in a cassava garden on Monday after a domestic misunderstanding with her father.

However, the child was rescued by the residents and is said to be in good health.

Mr Patrick Okello, a neighbor to the accused, said there had been a long-standing conflict between the woman and some of her family members.

“This lady dropped out of school when she was in Primary Four and since that time she has not been in a good relationship with her father,” he said.

Mr Geoffrey Oduk, the woman’s father, claimed his daughter assaulted him before she allegedly attempted to kill her son.

“She returned from drinking alcohol and started quarreling with her mother over food. When I intervened, she beat me up and disappeared from home. Later, I was told that she was caught burying her son alive,” he said in a telephone interview with this reporter on Tuesday.

Mr Bonny Ojaka, the chairman of the Child and Family Protection Committee in Ibuje Sub-county said the suspect confessed that she wanted to kill her child and later kill herself.

“After arresting her from her hideout on Tuesday morning, she told us that she was so disappointed with her father and wanted to kill all her family members and also kill herself and the child because she never wanted her child to remain behind and suffer,” he said.

Mr Nelson Olwa, the officer in-charge of Ibuje Police Station said police have commenced investigations into the matter.

“We received the report and went to the scene and recorded statements from people on the ground. We are receiving mixed reports,” he noted.