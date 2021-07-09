Woman commits suicide after stillbirth at Kawempe Hospital

By Andrew Bagala More by this Author

A 33-year-old woman who experienced a stillbirth after an operation- jumped from the window of the sixth floor of Kawempe National Referral Hospital and died Friday morning.

Ms Alice Babirye had reportedly delivered the deceased baby by cesarean section(C-Section) at the same hospital in Kampala.

Kampala Metropolitan Police deputy spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire said at around 9am, Babirye jumped through the window on the hospital sixth floor and fell on the ground.

"She died instantly after hitting the ground. We are still treating it as a suicide but investigations are on as more information is collected," Assistant Superintendent of Police Owoyesigyire said.

Police were called in and the body was taken to the Kampala Capital City Authority mortuary for a post mortem.

"Detectives took statements from all nurses and administrators who were on duty before and after the incident happened. Investigations will continue on circumstances that led to her death," he added.

Although suicide incidents at the health facility are rare, the hospital has previously been accused of neglecting pregnant women with emergencies which managers attribute to shortage of human resource amid overwhelming patient numbers.

According to the ministry of health, Kawempe National Referral Hospital delivers an average of 100 babies daily, and an estimated 36,000 babies per year.

The hospital is equipped with about 170 beds for admission of patients which often generates congestion in the wards.

Health authorities state that the ‘‘high patient numbers are as a result of the increased number of referrals from the lower health facilities around Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono and other parts of the country.’’

Currently, the hospital is home to the Directorate of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Paediatrics.

