Woman cured of HIV using novel treatment

A nurse takes a blood sample for HIV testing on World Aids Day in Kampala in 2017.  Under the new approach, the patient receives blood with the mutation that blocks HIV entry into cells. PHOTO/ FILE

  • She is the third person ever to be cured of HIV. A new approach, which researchers say holds the potential for curing more people of racially diverse backgrounds, was used.

A woman of mixed race appears to be the third person ever to be cured of HIV, using a new transplant method involving umbilical cord blood that opens up the possibility of curing more people of diverse racial backgrounds than was previously possible, scientists announced on Tuesday.
Cord blood is more widely available than the adult stem cells used in the bone marrow transplants that cured the previous two patients, and it does not need to be matched as closely to the recipient. Most donors in registries are of Caucasian origin, so allowing for only a partial match has the potential to cure dozens of Americans who have both HIV and cancer each year, scientists said.

