Woman detained for dumping baby in pit latrine

Police have detained a 25-year-old woman for allegedly dumping her baby in a pit latrine.

Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson Patrick Onyango told this publication that the woman allegedly dumped the baby in the pit latrine moments after giving birth.

Ms Belinda Bulyaba, a resident of Kabaga-Kayanga in Kasangati Town Council, Wakiso District, a complainant in the matter told detectives at Kitezi police station that she went to work on April 10 and left the suspect at home.

When Ms Bulyaba returned from work, she found the new mother’s room stained with blood and when asked what had happened, she kept quiet.

“I took her Namulemba to Jojo Clinic in Kasangati to get treatment and we left the hospital,” she said.

Ms Bulyaba told police that the following morning, she heard a baby crying inside the latrine. “I asked her about the baby, she kept quiet and that is when I decided to take her to police.”

By Wednesday evening, police had taken statements from the complainant, the suspect who is being charged with child abuse, and other witnesses.

Mr Onyango said the baby was rescued from the pit latrine by police fire brigade.

“The baby was taken to Love Medical Center by ASP Pellan Busingye for treatment, and later referred to Mulago Hospital for better management,” he said.

Police has urged mothers to respect the rights of the unborn or newly born babies as they also have a right to life.

“Those who unlawfully dump newly born babies will be arrested and charged with either abortion or causing infanticide respectively,” Mr Onyango said.



