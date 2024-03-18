Woman detained over beheading 12-year-old daughter in Bombo

A mother of three children in Mpakawero zone, Bombo Town Council in Luweero District is in police custody after she allegedly beheaded her 12-year-old daughter at her rented single room on Monday.

Bombo Town Mayor Mr Osman Kassim Ramathan on Monday afternoon confirmed to the Monitor the shocking incident at Mpakawero zone but said the suspect was being interrogated.

“It is very shocking and traumatizing for the children that witnessed their own mother ending the life of their own sister even after she pleaded for mercy. We are short of words as leaders and the entire community,” he said.

By the time of filing this report, detectives were yet to release a statement although the Savannah Region Police Spokesperson, Mr San Twineamazima confirmed that the scene of crime officers were on ground to gather more details.

The deceased girl has been identified as Caroline Tumwesigye while the mother currently under police custody is Josephine Namatovu a residents of Mpakawero zone, Bombo Town Council.