Woman develops job-searching app

An environmental scientist has created an application named Wango that connects service or skills providers to clients in Uganda and across Africa.

Ms Teddy Nabakooza Galiwango, who hails from Akright City Bwebajja in Wakiso District, told this publication yesterday that the name Wango is a short form of her husband’s name, Galiwango.

The 32-year-old said Wango App is the future of job opportunities in Uganda, East Africa and beyond.

“Wango application picks out the service provider nearest to you using a geolocation to help bring the people that need your services or the people that you would want to receive services from next to you,” Ms Nabakooza said.

She explained that she came up the idea in 2020 during the Covid-19 period when access to major services was a challenge and that it has taken her three years to develop it.

Ms Nabakooza said she developed the app with the aim of solving the global problem of unemployment by bridging the gap between a service/skills providers such as plumbers, crafts, electricians, cleaners, interior designers, student, boda boda cyclists, technicians, lawyers, photographers and writers, and those in need of their services/skills.

“Even when you have an official job or side hustle, you can always sign up to sell your services/ skills on Wango App, that is how convenient it is,” she said.

Ms Nabakooza said the application underwent three processes; design, coding and then publishing.

“So, after getting an idea, the app was built by coding (programming); then it was tested using an emulator and android and iOS devices. Then it was submitted and published. The app is continually updated to incorporate new features,” Ms Nabakooza explained.

In an interview with Monitor, the developer explained that after downloading the application from their website www.wangoinc.com, you sign up as either a service provider or a user.

“The requirements also include your photograph, national identification number, email address, phone number and a password. The application is free yet convenient, secure and convenient,” Ms Nabakooza said.

It also has Wango advertising agency, which Ms Nabakooza says is an independent firm that connects brands to people.

She said Wango App is free to service providers and users.

However, Ms Nabakooza said she faces challenges of shortage of funds to run the app.

She also said to avoid online fraud that is common with online trade, their app protects their users using the different security features, for example, all people signing up have to create an account and are verified first.

This comes after a biomedical engineer in Mbarara City developed an application (app) to improve communication between patients and doctors. Mr Sir Khoi Khoi said he innovated the app codenamed Koinology to help health facilities do proper disease diagnosis.