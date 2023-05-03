Woman dies after co-wife injects her with poisonous substance

The territorial Police in Kyotera District is hunting for Jackie Namubiru, a resident of Lwanzi “B” Cell, Mutukula Town Council in Kyotera District, for the alleged poisoning of her co-wife Lydia Nakimera, aged 23.

The police spokesperson, Mr Fred Enanga, said the suspect injected her co-wife with a syringe containing what is suspected to be a poisonous substance on April 20 at around 4 pm.

Ms Nakimera, a salon owner in Kyotera Town, was then rushed to Bulamu Clinic and later transferred to Byansi’s Clinic in Masaka City in critical condition.

She later succumbed to poison on April 23, at around 6:30 pm.

Mr Enanga urged the public to desist from acts of violence in relationships.