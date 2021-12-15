Woman faints as fire destroys 13 kiosks in Jinja Taxi Park

Traders look through what is left of their merchandise after fire gutted 13 shops at Jinja Taxi Park on December 15, 2021.PHOTOS/ PHILIP WAFULA

  • Mr Matia Mulepo, the vendors’ defense secretary, said he received a call at around 5:40am, notifying him of a fire outbreak at the Taxi Park, and by the time he arrived at the scene, the police fire brigade had put out the fire.

  • At the scene, Ms Diana Mbogo, a resident of Bugembe, was rushed to Jinja regional referral hospital after she fainted when she found her kiosk reduced to ashes.

Police in Jinja say the fire that gutted Jinja Taxi Park on Wednesday morning, and destroyed at least 13 kiosks, was as a result of ‘negligence’.
Most of the destroyed kiosks were selling drinks, cosmetics, phone accessories, food, and motorcycle spare parts, among other merchandise.
In the immediate aftermath of the fire outbreak, the Kiira Region Police Spokesperson, Mr James Mubi, said: “Preliminary investigations indicate that the fire originated from a neglect act from a yet-to-be established restaurant operator who left a charcoal stove unattended to.”

