Woman filmed feeding stepson on feces arrested

A 26-year-old woman who was captured on video feeding her 4-year-old stepson on feces has been arrested, police said on Monday.

The undated video recording that has since gone viral on social media platforms showed the woman, who police have identified as Esther Nabirye, a resident of Mafubira zone C in Jinja District, forcing the toddler to eat his own fecal matter after he allegedly defecated on her veranda.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga described Nabirye’s actions as barbaric and inhumane.

"She's in our custody at Jinja Central Police Station where a case of child torture and abuse was opened against her. We want to thank the neighbor who filmed her. It was an act of courage to record. It helped our officers to move very fast and arrest the suspect," SCP Enanga told journalists in Kampala.