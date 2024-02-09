Woman found dead in police cells as Buyende trader is hacked to death

A police inquest is underway in Bugweri District into the mysterious death of a 36-year-old female suspect whose body was found hanging in the female cell of Bugweri Central Police Station in Eastern Uganda this morning.

Busoga East Police Spokesperson, Ms Diana Nandawula, identified the deceased as Sarah Mudondo, a resident of Kibuye 'A' village, Bulidah sub-county, Bugiri District.

Mudondo was arrested from Busembatya town council in Bugweri District on allegations of stealing rice and transferred to Bugweri Central Police Station where she allegedly used a piece of cloth to hang herself.

‘’It's true we have commenced investigations into the death of Sarah Mudondo who allegedly used a piece of cloth to hang herself inside the cells of Bugweri Police Station; we have confirmed the hanging, but investigations are still going on,’’ Ms Nandawula said.

She, however, stated that cases of suspects hanging themselves while in police custody are not common.

In a separate incident, Ms Nandawula said police are hunting for a 24-year-old man for allegedly murdering his one-year-old twin daughter "because he dislikes female children".

Ms Nandawula said the suspect is a resident of Mawanga village in Malongo sub-county.

Information obtained from this village indicates that the suspect allegedly gave hot tea to the daughter, before strangling her to death.

In the meantime, residents of Butende village, Ibulanku sub-county, Bugweri District, have discovered a body of an unidentified man along the road, with the area LC1 chairman, Mr Mawazi Mwanja, theorising that he was hacked and dumped there.

Relatedly, a businessman has been hacked to death by yet-to-be identified thugs.