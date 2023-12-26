Woman, four children die in Kapchorwa road crash

Five people, including a woman and four children, died on Boxing Day following a road crash at a blackspot in Towei village, near Sipi in Kapchorwa District, eastern Uganda.



Police identified the victims as Goreti Najja, 35, Isabela Isabit, 8, Mark Okay, 10, Ivan Busulwa, 10 and Solomon Kibirige, 9 who were driving in a Toyota Prado Land Cruiser before the driver lost control when the brakes failed, and the car rolled downhill at aaround 4:30pm.