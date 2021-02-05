Woman gets death  threats over missing son

By Jessica Sabano More by this Author

WAKISO- A woman, whose son disappeared almost three years ago, is living in fear after receiving death threats from unknown people.

Ms Margaret Nalule, the mother of Michael Kato Ssebaggala, who went missing in May 2018 on his way from work, says some unknown people have been monitoring her movements and her home.

Ms Nalule, a resident of Bulega-Mbilu, Katabi Sub-county in Wakiso District, told Daily Monitor last Wednesday that the strangers, who had surveyed her house for several days, later broke into it.

Hooded attackers

She said the strangers, who had hooded their faces, asked for her son’s whereabouts. They also threatened to kill her if she did not disclose his whereabouts.

“The men have threatened to return and kill me and my family members if I don’t reveal the whereabouts of my son and I wonder why they keep demanding for my son and yet he disappeared. I am really disturbed,” Ms Nalule said.

She has since reported the matter to police and asked for protection.

Advertisement

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango confirmed knowledge of the case and said investigations are underway.

“We are taking this matter seriously. We are also tracing for Mr Ssebaggala,” he said in a telephone interview last week.

Mr Onyango called on whoever might be in the know about the whereabouts of the missing man to report to police.

Mr Ssebaggala was an engineer at Reasonant Contractors Limited at Ministers’ Village in Ntinda, a Kampala suburb, at the time of his disappearance.

Mr Peter Ssentongo, Ms Nalule’s neighbour, asked police to offer protection to the family.

Ms Nalule also opened up another case of threatening violence at Gelenge Police Station in Wakiso District.

“We have searched everywhere, we have reached out to the

police but we have had no leads to Ssebaggala’s whereabouts,” she said.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com

