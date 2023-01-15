Woman held over death of couple in Kawempe apartment fire

Police are holding a 24-year-old woman suspected to have set ablaze an apartment in Kawempe Division, Kampala, killing two people.

The deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire identified the deceased only as Patricia, 24, and Kajumba, 27.

"The room was a rented double unit occupied by the suspect. It is alleged that she (suspect) received two visitors only identified as Patricia, 24 (her cousin) and one Kajumba , 27 , (her friend) . She informed us that the visitors went to her place in the morning and the fire broke out later that evening while the visitors were still in the house," ASP Owoyesgyire said.

The Regional Fire brigade responded and put out the Thursday evening fire at Jinja Kawempe Zone 'A' before the two bodies were taken to Mulago City Mortuary for postmortem.

“Statements were recorded from witnesses. Our officers later visited the suspect in the clinic where she had been taken for first aid and she was later referred to Kawempe Hospital for further management,” ASP Owoyesigyire added.

Police cordoned off the scene for further examination by officials from the National Building Review Board, UMEME and other stake holders to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.