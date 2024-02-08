Woman, husband axed to death in Kibuku

Local leaders and residents in Bulalaka village, Sala Parish, Tirinyi sub-county in Kibuku District, eastern Uganda are now living in fear after unknown assailants hacked to death a man and his wife.

The body of Twaha Namwoyo, 38, and that of his wife, Nasim Katooko, 27, were found with several deep cuts lying in a pool of blood in their compound.

The motive of their gruesome murder is what police are now trying to establish as they hunt for the assailants said to be at large.



The North Bukedi Regional Police Spokesperson, SP Samuel Semewo told this reporter that the re-resurgence of machete attacks has sent panic waves throughout the region.



“Police got information from one Charles Namba, a district councilor Tirinyi Sub County about the unfortunate incidence of the murder of two people. Police swiftly moved to the place and found two people brutally murdered by unknown assailants,” SP Semewo said.



From the scene, police recovered a blood-stained axe and two knives which they are now keeping as exhibits.

“Statements were recorded from some relevant witnesses. The bodies of the two victims were taken to Mbale regional hospital for postmortem by the police surgeon,” SP Semewo said.

Locals have called on security operatives to intensify both patrols and community policing in the district.



“We are now living in fear since the suspects have not been arrested. We do not know who will be next on the lists of the assailants,” one of the residents, Mr Peter Mwigo said.