Woman killed in hit and run in Mukono

Police in Mukono are investigating an incident in which an unknown motor vehicle hit a woman to death in Namanve, Mukono Municipality.

The spokesperson of traffic police, Ms Faridah Nampiima identified the deceased as Patricia Nabugabo a resident of Takajunge village in Mukono District.

"Nabugabo’s car was scratched by an army vehicle, when she came out to check what had happened, a speeding vehicle that was coming from Mukono hit her and died instant," ASP Nampiima said.

She said Nabugabo who was coming from Kampala was knocked dead at around midnight.

The scene was visited by officers from Seeta Police Station and took the body to the city mortuary in Kampala for postmortem.

Some of Nabugabo’s family members told this reporter that they last heard from her at around 11.00pm when she was informing them that she was stuck in a traffic jam in Namanve.

Mr Stephen Wanume, who is also an administrator at UCC Church in Nasuti, Mukono District where Nabugabo used to pray from, said she was from a graduation party organised by one of her friends in Kampala.