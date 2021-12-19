Woman killed in hit and run in Mukono

The scene was visited by officers from Seeta Police Station and took the body to the city mortuary for postmortem. Photo courtesy | @FredNamanya1

By  Jessica Sabano

What you need to know:

  • The spokesperson of traffic police, Ms Faridah Nampiima identified the deceased as Patricia Nabugabo a resident of Takajunge village in Mukono District.

Police in Mukono are investigating an incident in which an unknown motor vehicle hit a woman to death in Namanve, Mukono Municipality.

