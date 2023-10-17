Woman kills husband after spending Shs200,000 school fees on alcohol 

Police in Sipi region have arrested and detained Ms Juliet Chelangat, 43, for the alleged murder by assault of her husband, Mr Namawangala Stephen, 40.

Ms Chelangat, a peasant of Waror village, Tegeres sub county, in Kapchorwa District killed her husband after he allegedly stole her cash savings and failed to refund it.

The sequence of events leading to this incident began when Ms Chelangat withdrew her savings, Shs200,000, from the Kabati Village Savings Group on October 4, 2023. The intention was to pay for their children's school fees.

According to a police statement, on October 8, 2023, Mr Namawangala stole the money his wife had set aside and used it on alcohol. He reportedly promised to reimburse the funds on October 9, but the promise went unfulfilled.

As tensions escalated between the couple, a late-night quarrel ensued around 11 pm. This confrontation soon escalated into a violent fight, resulting in the suspect, Ms Juliet Chelangat, pushing her husband to the ground.

Mr Namawangala lost consciousness, and despite efforts to rush him to Kapchorwa Hospital, he lost his life.

In another incident, the police and UPDF in Nabilatuk District are searching for a military officer, L/CPL Ruhuriza Michael, from the 49th Battalion's Lopetageit detachment. He is accused of the fatal shooting of Ms Irama Mercy, 20, a woman with whom he had been cohabiting for the past five months.

The alleged murder was fueled by the theft of Ruhuriza's cash amounting to Shs150,000, which was part of a loan he had obtained from the Wazalendo SACCO. Despite prior complaints to the OC detachment concerning the repeated theft of his money, no solution was reached.

A police statement on October 16 indicated that L/CPL Ruhuriza, who had just returned from a local bar, reportedly retrieved his gun at approximately 10 pm and shot Ms Irama dead.

The accused abandoned the weapon, which was found with 109 bullets and positioned approximately 120 meters away from the scene. Nine bullet shells were recovered at the crime scene.

The Police Spokesperson, SCP Enanga Fred, said in a statement on October 16 that "the two incidents shows the dangers in homes, where there is no respect and or mutual understanding. We continue to advise spouses or partners in toxic relationships to seek help from the Child and Family Protection Unit, before it is too late and life threatening."