Woman loses bid to throw out land fraud case 

The High Court in Fort Portal City has dismissed an application in which businesswoman Beatrice Nyindombi Karanja was challenging the legality of a case where she is accused of fraudulently transferring a title of a 200-acre land at Harugongo in Kabarole District.

Justice Vincent Wagona declined to allow an application in which Ms Karanja had sought to strike out the case, citing the Limitation Act.

The court held that the case was filed in 2019 upon discovery of the fraud, which is within the 12 years provided for under the Limitation Act.

Justice Wagona ruled: “Therefore, fraud as a permissible exception to limitation arises where a party pleads that he was not aware of fraudulent acts of the defendant and that as a result of such concealment, he could not bring the claim under the 12 years and thus he had to bring the same outside the period of limitation provided for under the law.

He directed that hearing of the case shall proceed.

The court held that the complainant, the late Juma Hussein, filed the case in 2019 when he learnt about the fraudulent transfer of his land in the same year.

Through her lawyers led by MacDosman Kabega, the businesswoman had asked the court to throw out the case, reasoning that it was filed out time prescribed by law and that the complainants did not have exceptional circumstances for filing out of time.

Mr Kabega vainly argued that the case was filed 19 years later after the transfer was conducted yet due diligence must have been exercised.

He had also challenged the procedure under which the six beneficiaries of the estate of late Juma were joined as plaintiffs on the case.

But Justice Wagona overruled Mr Kabega, reasoning that the application to join the six beneficiaries as parties was made in a summary manner that is permitted by law and that it was not opposed by Ms Karanja.

The judge also said the procedure did not occasion any prejudice to Ms Karanja.