Woman loses left as police block Bobi Wine rally in Elegu

By DERRICK WANDERA More by this Author

A woman yesterday lost a left leg as police sought to block National Unity Platform (NUP) presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi, alias Bobi Wine, from campaigning in Amuru District.

Ms Yasiin Zubeda, 26, a resident of Lorikowo Village, Elegu Sub-county, Amuru District, sustained a compound fracture after a teargas canister fired by police landed on her ankle. This came as police sought to block people from waving at or following Bobi Wine.

She was picked up by Bobi Wine’s supporters and delivered to a police patrol car which took her toSt Mary’s Hospital Lacor in Gulu District.

According to witnesses, Ms Zubeda was waving at Bobi Wine’s convoy in front of her merchandise when a teargas canister hit her leg and she fell on the ground.

Mr Ismail Buga, Ms Zerida’s husband, told Daily Monitor that the doctors told him that the leg has to be amputated.

“They have asked me for Shs1m as hospital bills. I don’t have this money and I will have to find people who can contribute for me,” Mr Buga said.

Bobi Wine said in an interview that police blocked him from accessing his campaign venue in Elegu Town Council.

Advertisement

“Police have continued with their ways of breaking the law. We booked the venue in Elegu Town Council but they blocked us and tried to take us to a place we had not booked. We have all the documentation supporting the fact that we had booked the place,” he said.

In the morning, Mr Kyagulanyi was welcomed by his supporters who were chanting NUP slogans and singing songs of freedom in Adjumani Town where he had spent his night. He sang along as his convoy drove through the dusty streets of the town.

Using the Adjumani –Atyak route, the NUP presidential campaign entourage joined the main road towards Amuru District while being trailed by three police pickup trucks.

At Bibia Village in Amuru District, police mounted a roadblock and ordered Bobi Wine to divert to a prepared venue at Pabo Auction Market area but he insisted he had planned to hold his rally in a different place.

Running battles

Police led Amuru District Police Commander Emmanuel Bwambale fired teargas and live ammunition for more than an hour to disperse the gathering crowds.

In an attempt to reach his destination, Bobi Wine jumped on a boda boda as his bodyguards sprinted after him. As the police pursued his supporters, Bobi Wine managed to access his car that had been parked ahead.

Police only realised he had beaten their surveillance as he waved to his supporters in car to Elegu.

Mr Jimmy Patrick Okema, the Aswa regional police spokesperson, told Daily Monitor last evening that Bobi Wine refused to follow the agreed campaign venue.

“If Bobi Wine becomes president, he will see how bad it is to be defiant. We planned a venue but he refused to go there and he wanted to go to the market,” Mr Okema said.

A December 9 letter seen by this newspaper indicated that the campaign had been agreed upon to take place at Garden City B in Elegu Town Council. Bobi Wine later continued to his next venue in Omoro District after he was blocked from campaigning in Elegu Town.

While campaigning at Opit playground in Omoro, the NUP presidential candidate took a swipe at the Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Jacob Oulanyah, who is a born of the area.

“I looked at the roads that we used to reach here and I wondered whether this is where the deputy Speaker of Parliament comes from. This place doesn’t have a single hospital and only one secondary school. That shows that your leader does not mind about the locals and he only works for himself,” Bobi Wine said.

“When I become president, I will make sure the leaders that represent you are held accountable by you the people who vote for them. Health issues, roads and the schools will be worked on,” he added.

Bobi Wine’s last rally in Nwoya District was also blocked because he had arrived at the venue minutes after the official campaign time.

Police fired teargas to disperse the supporters and ordered Bobi Wine to leave. This means that he only managed to campaign in one district yesterday.

Today, Bobi Wine is campaigning in Kole, Alebtong, and Otuke districts.

What voters say

Ms Hellen Arikodi, a voter in Amuru, said: “We are very poor and the education sector is a big problem. We also face a problem of land grabbing from various people and we hope the leaders can help us on this.”

Mr Samuel Omut, a voter in Omoro, said: “Our leaders keep promising to work on the roads but we have never seen that. We have many people going to school but because of the few schools we have in the region, our children move for very long distances.”

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com

