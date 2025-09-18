Woman makes fresh bail plea in Shs917m land fraud case

Tigist Ayalew, a female Ethiopian national facing charges of conspiracy to defraud, obtaining money by false pretences, and engaging in private business without a valid work permit in Uganda, has applied for bail again before the Buganda Road Chief Magistrate’s Court. This marks her second attempt to seek temporary release, after the court previously declined her bail application last month, citing that the sureties presented were not substantial enough.

Through her lawyers, Mr Mwesigwa Rukuntana and Mr Bright Natumanya, Ayalew told the court that she is entitled to bail under the law, having presented substantial sureties. Mr Natumanya introduced two sureties on Ayalew’s behalf: Mr Ivan Ndugwa Sekyanda, 45, an advocate with Semwanga Muwanji and Company Advocates, and Mr Edward Kakande, 43, an advocate and managing partner at Emak Advocates.

Defence submission

“We firmly believe that these two sureties are substantial, and we ask the court to consider them as such. The accused has a fixed residence in Kikaya B Village, Kawempe Division. Her passport has been confiscated by the police, and she has been on police bond for eight months, since December 2024, until her remand in August. She is a first-time offender with no prior criminal record and is unlikely to abscond,” Mr Natumanya argued.

He also highlighted that Ayalew is a mother of three children, aged 14, 10, and four, who are currently living alone at home since their father, is out of the country. However, Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya, representing the prosecution, opposed the bail application, arguing that Ayalew is a flight risk and lacks legal status in Uganda. “We agree that the offences are bailable and that the applicant is presumed innocent at this stage.

However, her circumstances need to be evaluated before bail is granted. The applicant is not a Ugandan citizen. The letter filed to prove her residence in Kikaya B Zone is undated, and there is no author listed. She has not been properly introduced to this court,” Mr Muwaganya argued. He further pointed out that Ayalew’s dependent pass expired on March 30, 2024, leaving her without legal status in the country. “In fact, when she was charged, she had no legal status in Uganda.

She was even arrested by immigration at Entebbe Airport in December 2024 while attempting to flee, despite being on police bond. Is this the individual the court should trust with the privilege of bail? The answer is no,” Muwaganya added. The prosecution also contended that, if released, Ayalew would likely continue violating the law due to her unlawful stay in Uganda without a valid permit. On the matter of the sureties' credibility, Mr Muwaganya questioned their financial and social capacity to ensure Ayalew's attendance in court.

Prosecution objection

“For example, Mr Ndugwa’s bank statement wouldn't even cover the cost of a return ticket to Ethiopia. As for Mr Kakande, his introduction letter is a mix of typed and handwritten text, which raises concerns about its authenticity. These sureties are not credible enough to guarantee the accused’s return to court,” Mr Muwaganya argued. In response, Mr Rukuntana dismissed these objections as speculative, stating, “Those submissions are made without any evidence. Under the Constitution, everyone is entitled to the same rights. If investigations into her immigration status reveal any wrongdoing, she would be charged with illegal stay, but that is not the case.”

Mr Natumanya also noted that the authenticity of the documents and signatures presented by the sureties had already been addressed in previous High Court rulings. Chief Magistrate Ronald Kayizzi adjourned the matter and set a ruling for this afternoon. Ayalew is jointly charged with two Ugandan lawyers, Bob Mwanjuzi and Lawrence Kalamu, who were granted bail earlier. The trio allegedly defrauded businesswoman Kalpana Abe of Shs917 million through a forged land lease agreement between January and August 2023.



