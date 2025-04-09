Kaliro Woman MP dragged into embattled ex-husband's woes with IGG

The Kaliro District Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Brenda Namukuta, has been sucked into her embattled ex-husband’s woes with the Inspectorate of Government (IG).

This is after the Ombudsman directed Bugweri District Chief Administrative Officer, Mr William Makune, to submit her ex-husband, Mr Fredrick Womakuyu Weduku, to the District Service Commission (DSC) to cancel the minute appointing him as Bugweri District Natural Resources Officer (DNRO) for alleged forgery of academic documents.

In a statement released on April 7, the IG alleges that Mr Womakuyu lacks the requisite qualifications and that his matter has reportedly been referred to Police for further investigations.

“. . . The directive was issued by the Deputy Inspector General of Government, Ms Anne Twinomugisha Muhairwe, after investigations by the IG Jinja Regional Office revealed that Mr Womakuyu presented forged documents to secure employment within the district.

“Mr Womakuyu claimed to have previously worked with the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) and the National Environment Authority (NEMA); however, both organizations denied having employed him. The IG urges District Service Commissions to always stick to stipulated guidelines while carrying out recruitment,” the statement reads.

According to the Ministry of Public Service Job Descriptions and Specifications for job descriptions and specifications for jobs in Local Governments (2011), a candidate for the position of Natural Resources Officer should possess an Honours Bachelor of Science Degree in either Forestry or Wetlands Management.

Other disciplines include Environmental Studies, Land Management or any other relevant science degree, plus a Postgraduate qualification in management studies from a recognised institution.

It also states that the candidate must have at least nine year’s working experience, three of which at a Principal level in a natural resources management environment.

Sources say while Mr Womakuyu was still working at Vision Group, Ms Namukuta was preparing to contest for the aforementioned position, and they were looking for money to bankroll her candidature.

However, an opportunity came when Mr Womakuyu allegedly withdrew his National Social Security Fund (NSSF) savings. This was reportedly made possible after he secured a job as a security guard in Kaliro District Local Government.

“Unfortunately, when Ms Namukuta was elected, she started ‘misbehaving’, the couple broke up and Womakuyu told her that she would end up as a one-term legislator, while vowing to front someone else to unseat her,” said the source.

When contacted, Ms Namukuta said she was out of the country, but described the information as “wrong”.

“I am out of the country and will be back next Wednesday. I am not a Human Resource (HR) or appointing authority. I don’t know what is happening; I just saw letters circulating on social media,” she said.

On whether Mr Womakuyu bankrolled her Kaliro Woman MP election bid , she said: “Ask my father how much he contributed.”

Mr Womakuyu says he has never claimed to have previously worked with the UWA and the NEMA. “Those organisations are not even on my Curriculum Vitae (CV),” he said in an interview on April 9, adding that he has an open-and-shut case against the IG.

“It is right to say I have a very good case for defamation against the IG. Ask them for a copy of my alleged forged academic documents. They say my matter has been referred to Police for investigation; why not wait for the probe or follow the due court process instead of tarnishing my name in the media?

“When someone reads their letter suggesting that I forged academic papers, it can mean I have never gone to school. I am going to sue the IG and ask them for a copy of forged academic papers.”

Mr Fredrick Oketch, the Jinja Regional Inspectorate Officer, says, they are more than ready to face Mr Womakuyu in court.

“We encourage him to go to court because investigations were thoroughly done that suggest that he forged documents; he worked backward to try and clear his name, but we have handwriting experts who have confirmed it was his handwriting.

“The DSC officials say those forged documents are the one he submitted on the basis of his appointment, and our report was carefully drafted after verifying all documents. I can confirm that his appointment was irregular,” said Mr Oketch, adding that no law requires them to publish their evidence.

But Mr Womakuyu says Mr Oketch’s response doesn’t add up to issues concerning academic documents, Uganda National Examinations Board (Uneb) or a handwriting expert. “They (IG) should admit that I have got them by their malicious statements,” he said.

According to Mr Womakuyu, while the IG talks of forged academic papers, it doesn’t state whether it is Primary Seven, Senior Four, or Senior Six, adding: “My papers are okay.”

He says during the recruitment process, he was asked for a Postgraduate which he didn’t provide because he didn’t have it, and it is what caused problems and looked at as a loophole.

Mr Womakuyu says in April 2023, his file and copies of his academic documents mysteriously disappeared from the Bugweri District registry. “They suddenly just didn't exist.”

“At that time, they petitioned the IG, saying I lack a Postgraduate which is true. I was recruited without a Postgraduate; is it my crime that it happened? Then, they petitioned why the DSC recruited me without a Postgraduate and it declined on the basis of my experience.