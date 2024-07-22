Woman on the run after cutting off lover’s genitals

Police in Kyotera District have launched a manhunt for a 28-year-old woman, Harriet, for allegedly cutting off her lover's genitals, leading to his death

Police identified the victim as Reagan Karamaji, 28, a resident of Kabaawo cell, Mutukula Town council.

According to the Chairperson of Mutukula Town Council, Mr David Mujaasi, the couple had been in a relationship but got into a disagreement after Harriet suspected Karamaji of having an affair.

"They had a simple quarrel Sunday night after returning from a nearby bar, and the lady picked a kitchen knife and cut off the boyfriend's genitals," Mr Mujaasi said.

Kyotera District Police Commander, Hassan Musooba, confirmed the incident and assured that security operatives are on high alert to arrest the suspect.

"We shall not divulge our techniques, but the public needs to know that we are alert and will soon apprehend Harriet," he said.

Ms Fauziah Nairuba, Kyotera District Community Liaison Officer, urged residents to report domestic violence cases to the police or seek help from responsible community members.

"Some people fear approaching the police, but they have neighbours and relatives who can advise them and bring them to the police for assistance," she explained.

Nairuba added that it's tragic that the suspect killed her boyfriend, with whom she could have had children, who will now suffer due to her actions.

"Once convicted, it will ruin her life," she said.

This is a second incident happening in less than two months where a jilted woman chops off husband’s genitals.

The previous incident took place on June 10, 2024 when Susan Namuganza, 35, allegedly cut off the genitals of Mr Moses Kawubanya, 45, and robbed him of an unspecified amount of money before fleeing from their home in Busana Zone, Nabirumba Ward, Kamuli District.