Woman remanded over collusion to defraud govt of Shs1b

A woman was last Friday remanded to Kitalya government prison over alleged collusion with an officer in the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) to steal more than Shs1b.

Ms Brenda Nakalanzi, the managing director for Goshen Hope Enterprises, was jointly charged with Mr Byasali Kabi, a protection officer.

Sources within the Inspector General of Government (IGG) alleged that Mr Kabi, who is still on the run, forged a contract with Ms Nakalanzi and her company to construct a fully-furnished community centre in Lamwo District.

However, the district chief administrative officer (CAO) had also contracted another person to carry out the same works.

Prosecution contends that the duo between January 11 and May 5, with a fraudulent intention, allegedly signed a contract for the construction of a community centre and fencing zone, knowing that their actions would cause government a financial loss of more than Shs1b.

Under count two of theft, the ombudsman contended that Ms Nakalanzi on May 4 and 5 at Centenary Bank, Bwaise and Entebbe branches respectively, fraudulently and without any claim of right stole Shs270m, the property of government. She denied all the charges.

Under the local government arrangement, each local council has to have a community hall for residents to hold meetings.

More than Shs1b was earmarked to construct a fully-fledged community centre in Lamwo District with pitlatrines, community hall, and playground, among others, which never happened as the money was allegedly stolen by forged contracts.